Historic Excelsior Club Demolished, Void in Black Community

Source: The Exelsior Club / The Exelsior Club

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s the end of an era in west Charlotte. The historic Excelsior Club, one of the city’s most treasured landmarks in the African American community, has been demolished after years of uncertainty about its future.

For generations, the Excelsior Club wasn’t just a building—it was a gathering place where Black excellence, business, music, and community came together. Opened during segregation, it welcomed legends like Nat King Cole, James Brown, Jackie Robinson, and countless local leaders when few other venues would.

Its demolition is heartbreaking for many Charlotte residents who see another piece of Black history disappearing from the city’s landscape. As neighborhoods continue to change, many are asking how Charlotte can grow without losing the places that tell the story of those who built this community.

While the building is gone, the legacy of the Excelsior Club lives on through the memories, relationships, and history it created. This moment is a reminder that preserving Black culture takes more than words—it takes action, investment, and community support.

Now is the time for Charlotte to stand together, honor those who came before us, and work to protect the spaces, stories, and traditions that define our culture so future generations never forget where they came from.