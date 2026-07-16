Innovation Barns Plans to Keep Everyone Safe in Charlotte

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CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A high-tech solution to fresh, local food is growing right here in the Queen City. The vertical farm inside Charlotte’s Innovation Barn is offering an alternative to traditional farming by growing leafy greens indoors year-round using hydroponic technology and LED lighting. The controlled environment allows crops to be grown with significantly less water while reducing the need for pesticides and long-distance transportation. (NCAT)

The farm is part of Innovation Barn’s mission to promote sustainability and strengthen Charlotte’s local food system. Fresh lettuce and other greens are supplied to select local restaurants and are also available for purchase through the Innovation Barn’s community market, giving residents access to produce harvested just miles from their homes. (Axios)

As concerns about food security, rising grocery costs, and environmental sustainability continue to grow, supporters say vertical farming could play an increasingly important role in helping feed the Charlotte region while using less land and fewer natural resources. While it won’t replace traditional farms, it’s proving that innovation can help grow the future of local agriculture. (NCAT)