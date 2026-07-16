Nicki Minaj Dragged Into Another Lawsuit Over Allegedly $230K In Unpaid Legal Fees

Source: MANDEL NGAN / Getty

Nicki Minaj is once again making headlines, and not for good reasons.

According to TMZ, law firm Rees Scully Mansukhani LLP has filed against the Queens rapper, claiming she failed to pay $229,541 in legal fees tied to a 2024 copyright infringement case.

The firm alleges it repeatedly to collect the outstanding balance but was met with little to no communication from Minaj. As a result, it says filing a lawsuit became its only remaining option.

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