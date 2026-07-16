Lupita Nyong’o’s Golden Goddess Glam Came Courtesy Of Beauty Supply Store Lashes

Lupita Nyong'o wore a stunning gold Baroque lace gown with a sheer skirt and Sabyasachi pearl choker.

Her makeup featured dramatic, feathery lashes created with affordable beauty supply products.

Lupita's radiant glow came from a dry body oil that added shine without greasiness.

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

There was a goddess on The Odyssey premiere red carpet on July 14, and her name was Lupita Nyong’o. The actress, who plays Helen of Troy and her sister in the film, looked absolutely flawless. Lupita glowed from head to toe as she made her rounds in front of the cameras.

She used The Odyssey moment to give us a golden goddess look. We’re talking Egyptian vibes. We’re talking Nubian queen. And we are still obsessed.

The Odyssey Premiere: Lupita Nyong’o Slays In A Baroque Lace Golden Gown

The Black Panther star wore a gorgeous gold gown from Nicholas Oakwell Couture. The strapless design featured Baroque lace, a fitted corset and a sheer illusion skirt.

Lupita completed the look with a Sabyasachi pearl choker, gold strappy heels and a custom Olympia Le-Tan clutch inspired by Homer’s The Odyssey.

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Her hair—her literal crown and glory—was styled by Vernon François. He shaped Lupita’s natural fro into an asymmetrical silhouette that framed her beautiful cheekbones and deep chocolate skin.

And while the fit was fabulous, Lupita’s makeup took the moment over the top.

The Odyssey Premiere: Lupita Nyong’o’s Goddess Lashes Came From The Beauty Supply Store

Celebrity makeup artist Nick Barose created Lupita’s standout eye using products from I-Envy, a brand beauty lovers can find at local beauty supply stores.

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Nick drew inspiration from the glamorous femme fatales of 1950s and 1960s. The references gave Lupita’s eyes a soft, seductive and dramatic finish.

He used the I-Envy Cluster Palette Kit, The Classic Timeless Wispy lashes, Super Strong Waterproof Glue, MaxiBond and the Press & Go Applicator.

“I first lined the lash lines with black eyeliner pencil,” Nick told HelloBeautiful. “Then I created custom lashes on Lupita by combining I-Envy The Classic Timeless Wispy.”

Nick loved the feathery spacing throughout the lashes. “It’s long, but the feathery spaces between the lashes make it look soft, seductive and feminine,” he explained.

He applied the strip lashes with the Press & Go Applicator and Super Strong Waterproof Glue. The waterproof formula was especially important during New York City’s heat wave. Nick then added two 12-millimeter clusters to the outer corners for more drama and lift. He sealed the lashes with I-Envy MaxiBond and strengthened the wing with black liquid liner.

Gold highlighter along Lupita’s inner corners and brow bones made her eyes pop even more.

The Secret Behind Lupita’s Head-To-Toe Glow

Lupita’s shine did not stop with her makeup. Nick applied Hume Dry Body Oil across her skin—a product Lupita introduced him to.

“I love it because it adds shine and hydration minus the grease,” he shared with Marie Claire.

The oil gave Lupita’s shoulders, arms, and chest the golden glow we could not stop looking at.

From the sculpted fro and golden gown to those luscious lashes, Lupita gave us a Nubian queen moment we loved. And the fact that we can recreate part of her red carpet glam with products from the neighborhood beauty supply? That is the kind of summer beauty tip and hack we need.

Lupita Nyong’o’s Golden Goddess Glam Came Courtesy Of Beauty Supply Store Lashes was originally published on hellobeautiful.com