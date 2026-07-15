Is A Hotdog A Sandwich? Find Out With These Deals
A debate older than time: is a hot dog a sandwich? Both sides, of course, have their own arguments. Some argue that, by definition, a sandwich is “two or more slices of bread or a split roll having a filling in between.” Since a hot dog is a split roll, it is, by definition, considered a sandwich.
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On the other hand, the other side argues that a hot dog is not a sandwich and is in a league of its own. They argue that a sandwich typically has two separate pieces of bread, and the orientation of a sandwich is different than a hot dog.
But no matter which side of the argument you are on, today is the day to reaffirm your decision and do some research in honor of July 15th National Hot Dog Day. July is also National Hot Dog Month.
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Be sure you celebrate National Hotdog day & month with these resturants that are offering food deals and limited time offeres.
Hot Dog On A Stick
Buy any Stick and get a second Stick for just 80¢.
Pringles
Pringles Pop Dog Buns are back
Wienerschnitzel
receive four chili dogs for just $4. The offer is available every Wednesday in July.
Love’s Travel Stops
- July 13: Buy two hot dogs, get a free fountain drink
- July 14: Buy one hot dog, get one free
- July 15 (National Hot Dog Day): Get a free hot dog
- July 16: Buy one hot dog, get one for $1
- July 17: Get two hot dogs for $3
Dog Haus
Download Haus Rewards get a free FREE DOG July 15!
Big Hac excluded from promotion. See app for details.
Shake Shack
2 for $8
Buona
Chicago-style dog and crispy fries for just $5.99
Hot Dog Depot
All hot dogs are only $2.50
Portillo’s Hot Dogs
$1 hotdog with $5 purchase
Pops Italian Beef & Sausage
$2.50 hotdogs including fries limit 3
Urban Hotdog Company
FREE UHDC hotdog when you buy any additional hotdog.
Is A Hotdog A Sandwich? Find Out With These Deals was originally published on blackamericaweb.com