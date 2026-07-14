Jake Tapper Dragged For Lousy Interview With Donald Trump

Getty Images / Jake Tapper / Donald Trump

CNN’s Jake Tapper has been under scrutiny for a while, thanks to his book that highlighted his obsession with former President Joe Biden’s age and health. Now he is getting dragged once again for looking like a punk during a recent interview with Donald Trump.

Tapper’s “interview” with Orange Mussolini on State of the Union is being called “pathetic” after it appeared that Trump pretty much set the tone throughout the entire conversation, while pushing nonsense with little to no pushback from Tapper.

It was so bad that Tapper didn’t even object to Trump pushing the narrative regarding Trump ally, billionaire David Ellison’s incoming takeover of CNN, which many believe will push the news network to cover Orange Mussolini favorably.

“We would love to have you back sometime ’cause I do have a lot of other questions for you, sir,” Tapper told Trump as the interview was wrapping up.

“Sure. We’ll do that, we’ll do that. We’re trying to have CNN go on a normal path, and we’ll do that,” Trump said in response.

Jake Tapper Is Getting Clowned On Social Media

Social media didn’t miss the opportunity to slam Tapper for his god-awful interview with Trump.

“This isn’t journalism, folks. This is straight up, bending over, complete capitulation. The guy who badgered Biden, who wrote a whole nasty book about him, said to Trump “Well I’m on a normal path right here, sir.” Fuck you, @jaketapper,” one post on X (formerly Twitter ) read.

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Journalist and former MS Now host Mehdi Hasan wrote on X, “This is just embarrassing.”

Even Chris Cuomo slammed his former colleague for his lackluster interview.

Welp.

We are still waiting on that book about Donald Trump and the ongoing cover-up regarding his health issues and why he’s constantly falling asleep everywhere.

Until that day comes, you can see more reactions below.