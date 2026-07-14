Concord Mall getting bigger and bigger 3 New stores.

Source: San Francisco Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

Shoppers and sports fans will soon have even more options at one of the Carolinas’ busiest shopping destinations.

Concord Mills is expanding its retail lineup this summer with the addition of three new sports apparel stores, giving customers more choices for athletic gear, sneakers and fan merchandise.

Mall officials say the new retailers are part of an ongoing effort to enhance the shopping experience and attract more visitors from across the Charlotte region. The additions come as Concord Mills continues to invest in new brands and experiences to meet growing demand for sportswear and active lifestyle fashion.

The expansion reflects the continued strength of the retail market in Cabarrus County, where Concord Mills remains one of North Carolina’s top tourist and shopping destinations. Local leaders say the new stores are expected to create jobs while bringing more foot traffic to the mall during the busy summer season.

Officials expect all three retailers to open before the end of the summer, adding to the mall’s already extensive mix of shopping, dining, and entertainment options.