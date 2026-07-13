Deb Antney Doubles Down On Denying Da Brat TV Idea Theft As Da Jokester Playfully Parodies Their Drama

Da Brat claims she and Deb Antney pitched a bootcamp show idea together, but Antney later pitched it without her

Antney denies stealing the idea, saying their proposed show was different from her 'Deb's House' series

The two music industry veterans have played key roles in hip-hop's success, hoping to resolve their dispute

Da Brat and music industry matriarch Deb Antney are feuding over who created a bootcamp-style music show, with one denying the allegations while the other parodies the drama.

Source: Michael Loccisano/ Aaron J. Thornton

Da Brat’s beef with Deb stems from a bootcamp-style reality series that the pair were reportedly working closely on before it was passed on by networks. The rapper alleged that the premise for the show would later become the blueprint for Antney’s series Deb’s House, but that she was given no credit or producer nods for her part in its creation.

“The network wanted to do a boot camp show, so we pitched it to them. Me [and] Deb,” said Brat on her Facebook Watch reality show. “Whatever happened, they ended up saying they wanted to do something else after that. So, I have been holding on to this idea for a long time or whatever, and I have been talking back and forth today.

She later said that she reached out to an exec about the show idea and was flabbergasted to hear that Deb had allegedly beaten her to the punch and excluded her from the idea.

‘”I hit him one day, like,’Yo, me and Deb need to talk to you about doing a boot camp show!'” So he goes, ‘Oh, she pitching it to me today.'”

“We pitched the deck together,” she added. “Some ideas were hers, and some are mine. I’m not taking full credit for it, but it was our ideas collectively put together to build this boot camp, and I just didn’t think she would go pitch it without me. I felt so stupid. I couldn’t say s*** to this man.”

However, Deb’s version of events differs greatly from that of Brat’s. She alleges that the pair worked on a show that was entirely different and that she would never intentionally cut the rapper out of a deal due to how close they once were.

Love 105.3 RnB? Get more! Join the 105.3 RnB Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“We did have something there,” Deb told The Breakfast Club’s Loren Lorosa about the drama. “We actually filmed a part to see the reaction of the people and what would happen but the network denied us. Now, the bootcamp that me and Da Brat was talking about, it was going to be a real camp. We went and scouted the housing where the bootcamp was gonna be, where they was going to be marching, we did do that. Deb’s House was not a bootcamp, Deb’s House was you against you. One of my biggest problems is that I don’t know how to keep my mouth shut, like I want to invite everybody into whatever I’m thinking about doing. And this whole thing, I talked to Da Brat about.”

She continued,

“For her to say I stole a show – she’s wrong. They denied that show — that show was denied years ago. So why now come up? …Do you know how bad this is piercing me? This hurts.”

Instead of clapping back, Da Brat responded to Deb’s heartfelt response by hopping on the fake Netflix documentary social media trend, pretending to sit down for a Surviving Deb exposé.

Deb has since shared another post, maintaining that her concept dates back to 2014 and accusing Da Brat of chasing clout through their alleged issue.

“Ive BEEN doing this….Opening doors for others and creating opportunities. THIS IS FROM MY ORIGINAL BOOTCAMP SHOW IN 2014 BEFORE GROWING UP HIP HOP where I allowed Brat to be my GUEST judge. Stop lying on me. You need clicks and views, find someone else to use.”



Both Brat and Deb have played a huge role in hip hop’s massive crossover success as women in the game, and hopefully, they can get to the bottom of their issues before their relationship is completely irreparable.

Deb Antney Doubles Down On Denying Da Brat TV Idea Theft As Da Jokester Playfully Parodies Their Drama was originally published on bossip.com