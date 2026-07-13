Fury 325 Had a Pause Due To Maintenance

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Visitors heading to Carowinds this week may have to wait a little longer to experience one of the park’s biggest attractions.

Fury 325, the park’s signature roller coaster, is currently closed for scheduled maintenance, according to Carowinds. Park officials have not announced a reopening date but say the ride will remain out of service until maintenance is complete. Guests are encouraged to check the Carowinds website or mobile app for the latest operating updates before planning their visit.

Fury 325 is one of the most popular roller coasters in the country, standing 325 feet tall and reaching speeds of up to 95 miles per hour. The coaster has been a fan favorite since opening in 2015 and remains a major draw for thrill seekers visiting the Charlotte-area amusement park.

While some guests have expressed disappointment over the temporary closure, park officials emphasize that routine maintenance is an important part of keeping rides operating safely and reliably. Carowinds continues to operate its other attractions while work on Fury 325 is underway.