Zendaya's Most Iconic Looks Over the Years
Zendaya's Most Iconic Looks Over the Years
- Zendaya and Law Roach are the gold standard of celebrity fashion, generating buzz with their daring, trend-setting looks.
- They quickly turn around runway designs, like the Schiaparelli dress Zendaya wore just hours after it debuted at Paris Fashion Week.
- Zendaya's fashion evolution, from Disney star to global style icon, is showcased through her memorable red carpet appearances over the years.
When it comes to Hollywood fashion, it’s impossible not to mention the iconic duo of Zendaya and Law Roach. Time and time again, they’ve proven why they’re considered the gold standard of celebrity style. Whether she’s walking a movie premiere, commanding the red carpet, or attending an awards show, Zendaya’s looks often generate as much buzz if not more than the event itself.
TRENDING: Zendaya Slayed The ‘Euphoria’ Premiere Then Was Gone In A Flash
The latest moment everyone can’t stop talking about is Zendaya’s jaw-dropping look for the premiere of her upcoming film, The Odyssey. Talk about straight off the runway. Always thinking one step ahead, Law Roach attended Paris Fashion Week, spotted a standout design, and had Zendaya wearing that very same dress just hours later at her premiere. The lightning-fast fashion turnaround left fans stunned, and social media has been obsessed ever since. Once again, the duo proved why they’re in a league of their own when it comes to making unforgettable fashion moments.
TRENDING: Law Roach Snatched This Futuristic Schiaparelli Dress Straight Off The Runway For Zendaya
Take a look at some other look from the iconic duo over the years:
The 2015 Academy Awards
White bridal-style Vivienne Westwood gown
Spider-Man: Homecoming premiere, 2017
Gown by Ralph & Russo
2017 Met Gala
Gown by Dolce & Gabbana
2018 Met Gala
Look by Versace
Met Gala 2019
Gown custom Tommy Hilfiger
2019 Emmy Awards
Gown by Vera Wang
BET Awards 2021
Gown by Versace (archival from 2003)
2021 Academy Awards
Gown by Maison Valentino
Spider-Man: No Way Home premiere, 2021
Gown by Valentino
Space Jam: A New Legacy premiere, 2021
Outfit by Moschino
Venice Film Festival, 2021
Gown by Balmain
2021 CFDA Fashion Awards
Outfit by Vera Wang
Euphoria season 2 premiere, 2022
Gown by Valentino (archival from 1992)
2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Gown by Valentino (archival from 1992)
2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Suit by Sportmax
2022 Emmy Awards
Gown by Valentino
Challengers press tour, Paris, 2024
Jacket by Louis Vuitton
Challengers premiere, Los Angeles, 2024
Gown by Vera Wang
Challengers premiere, Paris, 2024
Dress by Louis Vuitton
Dune: Part Two premiere, 2024
Suit by Mugler (archival from 1995)
Louis Vuitton ready-to-wear, Paris Fashion Week, 2024
Jacket and skirt by Louis Vuitton
Fendi haute couture, Paris Fashion Week, 2024
Dress by Fendi
Met Gala 2024 (outfit change)
Suit by Louis Vuitton
Schiaparelli haute couture, Paris Fashion Week, 2024
Gown by Schiaparelli
2024 Rock & Rock Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
Gown by Bob Mackie (vintage from 2001)
2024 Met Gala
Gown by Maison Margiela Artisanal by John Galliano
2025 Golden Globes
Gown by Louis Vuitton; ring by Jessica McCormack
Season 3 premiere of ‘Euphoria.’ 2026
Custom halter gown by Paris-based label Ashi Studio.
World premiere of The Odyssey 2026
Gown by Schiaparelli
Zendaya's Most Iconic Looks Over the Years was originally published on blackamericaweb.com