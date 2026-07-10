Mayor Making A Change in Toll Roads for Charlotte

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Charlotte’s new mayor says addressing the future of the Interstate 77 Express Lanes is a top priority, stressing that “time is of the essence” as discussions continue over one of the region’s most debated transportation issues.

The mayor says city leaders are working with state officials and regional partners to explore options for the toll lanes, including ways to improve traffic flow and ease the burden on commuters who travel the busy corridor every day.

For years, the I-77 toll lanes have sparked frustration among many drivers over congestion, toll costs and the long-term agreement governing the express lanes. The new administration says collaboration will be key to finding solutions that balance mobility, affordability and future growth.

Charlotte continues to experience rapid population growth, making transportation infrastructure one of the city’s biggest challenges. Officials say decisions made now could shape how residents travel throughout the region for decades to come.

The mayor says discussions are ongoing, but emphasized that moving quickly will be critical as the city works to improve one of Mecklenburg County’s busiest transportation corridors.