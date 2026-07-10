Listen Live
Close
Local

Tips on how to prepare for tree fallings on Your House

Published on July 10, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1053rnb app
Storm-Damaged Fallen Tree Blocking Residential Sidewalk After Severe Windstorm
Source: Barry Lavallee / Getty

A frightening incident in Huntersville is serving as an important reminder about the dangers of weakened trees, especially during storm season.

Emergency crews responded after a large tree crashed onto a mobile home, causing significant damage. Fortunately, no serious injuries were reported, but the incident has prompted experts to encourage homeowners to inspect trees around their property before severe weather strikes.

Arborists say warning signs can include large dead branches, visible cracks in the trunk, mushrooms growing near the base, leaning trees, exposed or damaged roots, and limbs that have lost their leaves while surrounding branches remain healthy. Trees showing these signs may be at greater risk of falling during heavy rain, strong winds or saturated ground conditions.

Experts recommend having questionable trees evaluated by a certified arborist and removing hazardous limbs before they become a danger to homes, vehicles or power lines.

With hurricane season underway and summer storms becoming more frequent across the Carolinas, officials say taking preventive action now can help protect lives and property.

More from 105.3 RnB

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

105.3 RnB

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close