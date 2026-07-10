The Essence Of Resplendence: Prime Video Brings Together Tastemakers, Moment Makers & Culture Curators For Lavish Leading Ladies Soirée In NOLA

Source: Soul Brother/Soul B Photos/Shutterstock for Prime Video

Prime Video knows how to throw an exquisite soirée, especially in NOLA where they brought together tastemakers, moment makers, and culture creators for delicious eats, elevated sips, and special sneak peeks at its Leading Ladies cocktail hour at Morrow’s.

The star-studded affair set the tone at ESSENCE Fest with a blend of beautiful people, culinary excellence, and immaculate vibes that permeated through the poshly decorated hotspot.

Source: Prime Video

Source: Soul Brother/Soul B Photos/Shutterstock for Prime Video

Source: Prime Video

Source: Prime Video

Notable guests included Da’Vinchi, DJ Envy, Loren Lorosa, Miss Lawrence, Yahné Coleman, Jae Murphy, Larry Morrow, the cast of Prime Video’s upcoming Mohammed Ali series The Greatest, and Maria Sten–the star of Prime Video’s Reacher spinoff, Neagley.

Source: Prime Video

Source: Prime Video

Source: Prime Video

Source: Prime Video

Source: Prime Video

Source: Prime Video

Source: Soul Brother/Soul B Photos/Shutterstock for Prime Video

Source: Soul Brother/Soul B Photos/Shutterstock for Prime Video

Check out more selects from the event below:

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Following the epic cocktail hour was a weekend of panels kicked off by Oscar-winner Octavia Spencer and emerging star Maria Sten who took over the main stage for an exciting preview of what’s next from the streaming giant.

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Spencer pulled back the curtain on her upcoming adrenaline-fueled action-thriller Ride or Die which marks a bold new chapter in her career while Sten gave audiences a glimpse at what it takes to embody the fiercely formidable Neagley in the latest expansion of the Reacheverse.

Check out the Ride or Die trailer below:

At the end of the panel, Octavia suprised the crowd with a reveal of her newest cover of ESSENCE.

Stepping into the spotlight on Day 2 was Amazon MGM Studios’ highly anticipated series, The Greatest, chronicling the life of Muhammad Ali.

From showrunner and creator Ben Watkins (Cross) and Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society, alongside Authentic Studios, Roc Nation, Polygram Entertainment, and Grace: A Storytelling Company, the series explores the extraordinary life of Ali both inside and outside the ring.

Starring Jaalen Best as Cassius Clay alongside Omari Hardwick, Dana Gourrier, Amin Joseph, Kai Parham, Michael Ealy, and more, The Greatest reveals the man behind the legend while telling the story of a husband, father, brother, and son.

Check out the teaser trailer below:

For more info on Prime Video’s upcoming slate, click here.

The Essence Of Resplendence: Prime Video Brings Together Tastemakers, Moment Makers & Culture Curators For Lavish Leading Ladies Soirée In NOLA was originally published on bossip.com