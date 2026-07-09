North Carolina Ranked #2 State for Business 2026

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North Carolina is once again proving why it belongs at the center of America’s business conversation, earning the No. 2 spot in CNBC’s 2026 Top States for Business rankings. Building on several years of top tier performance, the Tar Heel State remains a magnet for companies seeking a skilled workforce, a competitive cost structure, and a stable, growing economy.

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CNBC’s annual study evaluates all 50 states across 10 key categories of competitiveness, from workforce and infrastructure to innovation, cost of doing business, and access to capital. North Carolina’s consistent strength in workforce, education, and innovation has helped it stay near the top of the rankings even as competition between states has intensified. Strategic investments in talent pipelines, university and community college partnerships, and targeted industry recruitment continue to pay off for employers and communities across the state.

The 2026 ranking also reflects North Carolina’s momentum as a destination for advanced manufacturing, life sciences, technology, and clean energy projects, supported by modern infrastructure and pro business policy. A favorable tax climate, streamlined regulatory environment, and accessible economic development support give companies confidence to expand operations and hire at scale. At the same time, the state’s mix of urban innovation hubs and thriving small cities offers businesses a range of options for headquarters, back office, and production facilities.

North Carolina’s strong showing just behind the top ranked state in 2026 reinforces its position as a long term leader rather than a one year standout. Over the past several years, the state has regularly appeared at or near No. 1 in CNBC’s Top States for Business study, demonstrating durability through shifting economic cycles and changing national priorities. For executives, site selectors, and entrepreneurs, the latest ranking is a clear signal that North Carolina offers both immediate opportunity and future ready resilience.

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From the Research Triangle to Charlotte, the Piedmont Triad, and coastal communities, North Carolina’s communities are leveraging this recognition to attract new investment, grow homegrown companies, and create jobs. As CNBC’s 2026 report makes clear, the Tar Heel State is not just competing for business it is helping define what a modern, competitive business climate looks like.

See the top ten below.