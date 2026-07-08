‘The Cheetah Girls: Next Gen’: Raven-Symoné Officially Returning As Galleria For Fourth Franchise Film

Raven-Symoné returns as Galleria, leading the 'Cheetah Girls' reunion with original and new cast members.

The story follows Galleria, Chanel, and a new generation of Cheetah Girls as they travel to Africa and embrace the Cheetah spirit.

The franchise's themes of friendship, music, and empowering young people continue to resonate with fans old and new.

The Cheetah Girls are officially making their long-awaited comeback, and Raven-Symoné is leading the reunion.

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

More than 20 years after the beloved Disney Channel Original Movie first introduced fans to Galleria, Chanel, Dorinda and Aqua, Disney has greenlit The Cheetah Girls: Next Gen, a brand-new movie for Disney Channel and Disney+ that will see Raven-Symoné reprise her iconic role as Galleria Garibaldi.

The actress is also serving as an executive producer alongside longtime franchise producer Debra Martin Chase, marking her return both in front of and behind the camera.

Fans can also look forward to the return of Adrienne Bailon, who reprises her role as Chanel Simmons. Lynn Whitfield and Lori Alter are also back as Dorothea and Juanita, while Sabrina Bryan will make a special appearance as Dorinda. Sophia Bush has joined the cast in a supporting role as Jennifré.

Production on the music-driven film begins this month in South Africa.

While familiar faces are returning, the story introduces a fresh group of young stars ready to carry the franchise forward.

Leah Sava’ Jeffries (“Percy Jackson and the Olympians”) stars as Faith, Galleria’s daughter, alongside Carmen Sanchez as Chanel’s younger sister Dior, Kaileen Chang as Ruby and Sophie Lennon as Brooklyn. Newcomer Kamogelo Ramashala, a South African actor discovered through Disney’s global open casting call, rounds out the group as Kendi.

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Source: Disney / Disney

The film follows Galleria and Chanel as they travel to Africa with Faith and her three friends to volunteer at a wildlife sanctuary. Along the way, the four teens discover the meaning of friendship, find their own voices and embrace the Cheetah spirit as they work to save the preserve before ultimately becoming the next generation of Cheetah Girls.

Debra Martin Chase, who executive produced the original trilogy, returns alongside Raven-Symoné. The film is directed and co-produced by Bille Woodruff from a screenplay by Kara Holden, Sarah Watson and Deborah Swisher. Adrienne Bailon also serves as a co-producer, with choreography by Kyle Hanagami.

“The Cheetah Girls has always been about friendship, music, and empowering young people to use their voice,” said Ayo Davis, president of Disney Kids & Family. “That spirit connected deeply with a generation of fans, and it still resonates today. Bringing this dynamic new group of young stars to the franchise allows us to continue that legacy for a new era of kids and families.”

A franchise that never lost its roar

The original The Cheetah Girls premiered in 2003 and quickly became one of Disney Channel’s biggest successes, topping ratings across broadcast and cable. Its sequels, The Cheetah Girls 2 and The Cheetah Girls: One World, continued the franchise’s popularity, helping cement the group as one of Disney’s most beloved musical acts.

Even years after the final film, the franchise has remained a favorite among millennials and Gen Z audiences. Clips from the movies continue to go viral online, while fans regularly revisit the group’s music, fashion and messages of friendship and self-expression across social media.

The announcement arrives during a nostalgic year for Disney, which is also celebrating milestone anniversaries for High School Musical and Hannah Montana. New installments including Descendants: Wicked Wonderland and Camp Rock 3 are also slated to debut this summer.

In the meantime, fans can revisit Galleria’s original journey, as all three The Cheetah Girls movies are currently streaming on Disney+.

‘The Cheetah Girls: Next Gen’: Raven-Symoné Officially Returning As Galleria For Fourth Franchise Film was originally published on bossip.com