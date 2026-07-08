New investments into education other statewide priorities.

Source: Al Drago / Getty

Josh Stein has signed North Carolina’s new $34 billion state budget, putting new investments into education, public safety and other statewide priorities.

A key part of the spending plan includes teacher pay raises, with educators across the state set to receive salary increases aimed at improving recruitment and retention in North Carolina’s public schools. State leaders say the budget also funds additional education initiatives, infrastructure projects and government services.

Supporters say the new budget reflects a commitment to strengthening schools while addressing the state’s continued population growth. However, some lawmakers and education advocates argue more funding is still needed to make North Carolina teacher salaries competitive with other states.

The budget takes effect as schools prepare for the upcoming academic year, with districts reviewing how the new funding will impact classrooms, staffing and local programs.