10 Best BBQ Songs of All Time, Ranked

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There is one thing every great summer barbecue has in common besides smoky ribs, overflowing coolers, and somebody’s uncle claiming he is the undefeated spades champion. The music has to be right. Check out 10 of the best BBQ songs of all time.

A great playlist does more than fill the silence. It sets the mood from the moment the grill gets hot until the last foil-wrapped plate heads out the door. The best cookout songs bring generations together. They get cousins out of lawn chairs, convince aunties to hit the dance floor, and somehow inspire everyone to sing every lyric like they’re headlining the concert.

The Root‘s curated cookout playlist talks about how certain records have become cultural staples because they instantly create a feeling of community. REVOLT also highlights the mix of soul, Hip-Hop, R&B, funk, and line dance classics that continue to define Black summer gatherings. While every family has its own playlist, these songs have earned permanent rotation status.

Scroll on for our picks for the 10 greatest BBQ songs of all time.