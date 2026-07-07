5 Ways George E. Johnson Changed Black Women’s Hair And Black Culture Forever

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Before the beauty industry recognized Black women as a market worth investing in, George Johnson was already building products with us in mind. In honor of the late, great visionary entrepreneur, here are five ways he innovated the Black beauty industry.

The visionary entrepreneur, founder of Johnson Products Company, passed away on Monday (July 6) at the age of 99, leaving behind a legacy that extends far beyond hair care. According to CNBC, Johnson died in Chicago after spending decades transforming the beauty industry through innovation, representation, and entrepreneurship.

Johnson’s story is one of resilience. Born in a Mississippi sharecropper’s shack before relocating to Chicago as a toddler, he eventually launched Johnson Products Company in 1954 with a $250 bank loan after being denied funding for a business venture. His determination paid off. At a time when major companies ignored Black consumers, Johnson created products specifically designed for Black hair and built an empire that helped redefine beauty standards across generations.

His impact reached far beyond store shelves. Johnson Products became synonymous with Black pride, cultural expression, and economic empowerment during pivotal moments in American history. From helping popularize natural hairstyles to bringing Black beauty into millions of homes through television, his work influenced how Black women saw themselves and how the world saw us.

By 1960, Johnson Products controlled nearly 80 percent of the Black hair care market, and in 1971, the company became the first Black-owned business listed on the American Stock Exchange. Even in his later years, Johnson remained committed to preserving his story, publishing his memoir, Afro Sheen, at the age of 98 to document both the triumphs and challenges of building one of the most influential Black-owned companies in history.

As the beauty world remembers one of its greatest pioneers, here are five ways George E. Johnson forever changed Black women’s hair and Black culture.

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5 Ways George E. Johnson Transformed Black Women’s Hair

1. He solved the hot comb problem

Johnson introduced at-home hair care products like Ultra Sheen that made straightening hair more accessible and less dependent on heated combs. His innovations gave Black women more options during an era when salon access and specialized products were limited.

2. When Black women embraced natural hair, he embraced it too

Rather than resisting changing beauty trends, Johnson evolved with the culture. As the Black Power movement inspired more people to wear Afros, Johnson Products introduced Afro Sheen, becoming one of the first major brands to celebrate natural Black hair instead of trying to change it.

3. He put Black hair on national television through Soul Train

Johnson Products became the exclusive sponsor of Soul Train, one of the most influential television shows in Black history. Week after week, viewers saw beautiful Afros, curls, and textured styles celebrated on a national stage, helping normalize Black beauty for generations.

4. He built an empire that dominated the Black hair care industry

By 1960, Johnson Products controlled nearly 80 percent of the Black hair care market. That level of success proved Black-owned businesses could thrive while serving communities that larger corporations had long overlooked.

5. He preserved his story for future generations

At 98 years old, Johnson published his memoir, Afro Sheen, ensuring future entrepreneurs could learn from both his victories and the barriers he overcame. His willingness to share his journey serves as a lasting blueprint for anyone dreaming of building generational wealth while creating products that truly serve their community.

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5 Ways George E. Johnson Changed Black Women’s Hair And Black Culture Forever was originally published on hellobeautiful.com