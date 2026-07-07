What's Black On Netflix In July
What’s Black On Netflix In July: Here’s Everything You Need To Add To Your Watchlist
Summer streaming season is here, and Netflix is making sure Black stories stay front and center all month long. Whether you are in the mood for timeless classics, laugh-out-loud comedies, gripping dramas, or highly anticipated originals, July’s lineup has a little something for everyone. Check out what’s Black on Netflix this month inside.
From beloved films that deserve another watch to fresh releases featuring some of Hollywood’s biggest Black stars, your watchlist is about to get a serious upgrade.
According to Netflix’s Tudum, July is packed with fan favorites including Ali, Queen & Slim, White Chicks, and both Ride Along films. Meanwhile, new originals like Kevin Hart’s 72 Hours and the final season of Michelle Buteau’s Survival of the Thickest headline the month’s biggest premieres. Essence also highlights July as a month full of new adventures across genres, with Black-led projects standing among the platform’s most anticipated releases.
Here is everything Black audiences should have on their radar this month.
Black On Netflix This Month
Ali (July 1)
Will Smith delivers one of his most celebrated performances as boxing legend Muhammad Ali in Michael Mann’s acclaimed biopic. Jamie Foxx and Jon Voight round out the star-studded cast.
Queen & Slim (July 1)
Daniel Kaluuya and Jodie Turner Smith star in Lena Waithe’s unforgettable love story that begins with a routine traffic stop before transforming into one of the most talked-about films of the past decade.
Ride Along & Ride Along 2 (July 1)
Kevin Hart and Ice Cube remain comedy gold as Ben and James navigate police work, family drama, and nonstop laughs in both blockbuster films.
Talk to Me (July 1)
Don Cheadle portrays legendary Washington, D.C. radio personality Ralph “Petey” Greene in the inspiring drama featuring Taraji P. Henson and Chiwetel Ejiofor.
White Chicks (July 1)
The Wayans brothers’ comedy classic returns, proving that some movies never stop being quotable.
Survival of the Thickest: The Final Season (July 2)
Michelle Buteau returns for the final chapter of Mavis Beaumont’s journey as she balances love, career, and family while closing out one of Netflix’s funniest comedies.
Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married? & Why Did I Get Married Too? (July 3)
Before the upcoming sequel arrives later this year, revisit the relationship drama that introduced audiences to unforgettable couples played by Janet Jackson, Jill Scott, Tasha Smith, Michael Jai White, Sharon Leal, and Tyler Perry.
Zola (July 10)
Taylour Paige leads the wildly unpredictable A24 film inspired by the viral Twitter thread that captivated the internet, with an unforgettable performance from Colman Domingo.
Wicked: For Good (July 20)
Cynthia Erivo returns as Elphaba in the highly anticipated conclusion to the blockbuster musical alongside Ariana Grande.
72 Hours (July 24)
Kevin Hart headlines Netflix’s newest comedy as a corporate executive who accidentally joins a Gen Z bachelor party in Miami. Directed by Tim Story, the film also stars Teyana Taylor, Mason Gooding, Marcello Hernández, and Andy Garcia.
With nostalgic classics, award-worthy performances, and brand-new originals arriving throughout the month, Netflix is making it easy to spend July celebrating Black storytelling one binge-watch at a time.
RELATED: The Ultimate Summer Streaming Guide For The Culture
What’s Black On Netflix In July: Here’s Everything You Need To Add To Your Watchlist was originally published on globalgrind.com