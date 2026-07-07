What’s Black On Netflix In July: Here’s Everything You Need To Add To Your Watchlist

Source: Andre D. Wagner/ Universal Pictures / Courtesy NBC Universal

Summer streaming season is here, and Netflix is making sure Black stories stay front and center all month long. Whether you are in the mood for timeless classics, laugh-out-loud comedies, gripping dramas, or highly anticipated originals, July’s lineup has a little something for everyone. Check out what’s Black on Netflix this month inside.

From beloved films that deserve another watch to fresh releases featuring some of Hollywood’s biggest Black stars, your watchlist is about to get a serious upgrade.

According to Netflix’s Tudum, July is packed with fan favorites including Ali, Queen & Slim, White Chicks, and both Ride Along films. Meanwhile, new originals like Kevin Hart’s 72 Hours and the final season of Michelle Buteau’s Survival of the Thickest headline the month’s biggest premieres. Essence also highlights July as a month full of new adventures across genres, with Black-led projects standing among the platform’s most anticipated releases.

Here is everything Black audiences should have on their radar this month.