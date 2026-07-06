Patriot Front Marches Around US Capitol During Freedom 250 Event

Source: Finn Gomez / Getty

One thing about Patriot Front: this is a group of disgruntled white men who love staging demonstrations for no discernible reason. I mean, sure, the group schedules its little white nationalist cultist marches in an effort to disrupt anti-racism events, Pride events, and other gatherings associated with progressive movements, but they also seem to show up, well, just because.

For example, on the Fourth of July, a large group of Patriot Front members got together, dressed in their uniform of white face coverings, blue polo shirts, and khakis (it’s like the new version of the Klan was started by a single Walmart employee), and marched through neighborhoods around the U.S. Capitol, as the city was preparing for the United States’ 250th birthday celebrations, which, as we all know, have been hijacked by the head orangey-white nationalist in charge, President Donald Trump.

The group marched with U.S. flags and chanted “Reclaim America!” and other slogans that are just remixes of “Make America Great Again,” which is always code for “Make America White Again,” and always followed anti-immigration, anti-Black and/or great replacement theory rhetoric. This leads us back to the simple question: but why, though?

A pro-Black activist wouldn’t stage a Black Lives Matter demonstration during a Black Panther Party cookout, because that would be weird and redundant, so why stage this demonstration of white nationalism during an event that was taken over by the president, who is clearly one of their own?

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You know what? It doesn’t matter. The simplest explanation is angry white men are still angry white men even when they are represented in the White House and throughout the federal government.

Of course, if social media is any indication, the presence of Patriot Front members in D.C. has split MAGA America between those who would defend the group, and those who think it’s an Antifa psy-op or fed psy-op or Democrat psy-op or whatever conspiracy the tinfoil hat community can conjure up because doing so is much more convenient than actually knowing things.

As you can see, some conservatives believe the Patriot Front gets a bad rap, and is not a white supremacist group at all. Of course, that claim is undermined by the group’s leader, Thomas Rousseau, saying things like this:

“The only way to secure our existence is to become all that we aspire to be. Our national independence was seized by a natural aristocracy of our people, the best of our Anglo-Saxon blood.”

Oh, y’all thought I was being hyperbolic when I said, “Reclaim America” is just a remix of “Make America white again.”

Rousseau also seems to have a Nazi-esque attitude towards Jewish people.

So, yeah, it’s a white nationalist group, which, to fellow white nationalists, means it must be a leftist hoax or a false flag operation orchestrated by the “feds,” which these people don’t seem to understand are government operatives who answer to Trump. (To be fair, Trump doesn’t seem to understand that either, which is why he thinks the “Biden FBI” infiltrated Jan. 6 two weeks before Joe Biden became president.)

Here’s what I wrote about this when they made this same claim when Patriot Front members were marching in Nashville for whatever reason:

During that 2024 march, Patriot Front members chanted phrases such as “Reclaim America,” “Deportation saves the nation,” and “Sieg Heil,” a German phrase adopted by the Nazi Party that translates to “Hail Victory,” making it as undeniable then as it is now that these people are what their reputation says they are: white supremacists.

While I maintain that it’s odd to stage demonstrations like these at events that already cater to their ideology, I do think it’s weird that white conservatives need to form conspiracy-based propaganda to explain their existence. Why is it so hard to believe angry white nationalists would take to the streets on any occasion when the president, the Republican Party, and the rest of white conservative America are constantly spreading the gospel, 24-7, that white, Christian Americans are persecuted and have every right to be as angry as they are?

Not that we can trust these people to keep a consistent message, as they seem to have already forgotten their pro-mask stance when it came to ICE, which is now replaced by a “real patriots don’t wear masks” refrain.

“Patriots” aren’t really patriots if they hate most of the people who make up the U.S. populace. They love the white ethnostate they wish the nation was. That’s not patriotism; it’s white nationalism. Learn the difference.

SEE ALSO:

Republican Defends Patriot Front March As ‘False Flags’



Neo-Nazi Group Marches Through Little Rock, Arkansas



Patriot Front Marches Around US Capitol During Freedom 250 Event was originally published on newsone.com