Black Woman Shoots, Kills Man Repeatedly Advancing On Her In Video

Source: ABC News / Screenshot

A Black woman in Broward County, Florida, stood her ground in the parking lot of a Walmart shopping center on Tuesday. She was involved in a verbal dispute with a white man over the parking space she had just pulled into.

As the woman, who has not been identified by authorities, backs away from who authorities identify as 62-year-old Bart Diguglielmo, the video shows he continues to move toward her, even as she points a gun at him as she backs away.

ABC News reports that witnesses say the woman told Diguglielmo repeatedly that she would shoot him if he continued walking toward her. Diguglielmo reportedly walked away, then quickly returned to walk toward the woman again. That is when she shot him.

Diguglielmo later died from his wounds.

The incident happened just after noon on Tuesday at a Walmart in North Lauderdale, Florida.

The two had reportedly been arguing over a parking spot. ABC reports that Diguglielmo used his car to attempt to block the parking spot and went into the store. The woman was still able to get her car into the spot, and when Diguglielmo returned, another argument ensued.

That argument led to the shooting.

A statement from the Broward County Sheriff’s Office said the following:

A man is dead after a shooting at a Walmart parking lot on Tuesday afternoon.

At approximately 12:28 p.m., on June 30, Broward County Regional Communications received a call reporting a shooting in the parking lot of the Walmart located at 7900 W. McNab Road in North Lauderdale. Broward Sheriff’s Office district deputies and North Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded. On scene, deputies located Bart Diguglielmo suffering from a gunshot wound. Paramedics transported Diguglielmo to Broward Health Medical Center, where he was later pronounced deceased.

The preliminary investigation revealed an adult female and the victim were involved in a verbal altercation over a parking space in the Walmart parking lot prior to the shooting. According to investigators, the shooter, the adult female, remained on scene, cooperated with detectives and she told them the shooting was in self-defense.

BSO homicide detectives say upon completion of their investigation, the case will be presented to the Broward County State Attorney’s Office to determine if criminal charges will be filed.

The investigation is ongoing.

The woman told law enforcement that it was an act of self-defense, and witness accounts all seem to back her story. She was questioned and released by the police.

Love 105.3 RnB? Get more! Join the 105.3 RnB Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Florida has a Stand Your Ground Law which states:

(1) A person is justified in using or threatening to use force, except deadly force, against another when and to the extent that the person reasonably believes that such conduct is necessary to defend himself or herself or another against the other’s imminent use of unlawful force. A person who uses or threatens to use force in accordance with this subsection does not have a duty to retreat before using or threatening to use such force. (2) A person is justified in using or threatening to use deadly force if he or she reasonably believes that using or threatening to use such force is necessary to prevent imminent death or great bodily harm to himself or herself or another or to prevent the imminent commission of a forcible felony. A person who uses or threatens to use deadly force in accordance with this subsection does not have a duty to retreat and has the right to stand his or her ground if the person using or threatening to use the deadly force is not engaged in a criminal activity and is in a place where he or she has a right to be.

Florida is also an open carry state.

This is a developing story. NewsOne will post more details as they become available.

SEE ALSO:

Cops Deploy Tear Gas On Protesters After Cop Fatally Shoots Black Baby



Mississippi Cop Fatally Shoots 1-Year-Old Black Boy During Reported Shoplifting Incident





Black Woman Shoots, Kills Man Repeatedly Advancing On Her In Video was originally published on newsone.com