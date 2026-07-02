Jordan Chiles Took Her Big Chop To Cancun – And Here Are All The Pics

Jordan Chiles chose a curly pixie cut to easily manage her hair during a sun-filled Cancun vacation after graduating from UCLA.

The pixie style is a protective, lightweight option that thrives in tropical climates and works well for various vacation activities.

Chiles found the big chop to be a freeing and refreshing change that allows her to quickly style her hair and enjoy her day.

Source: Jordan Chiles Pixie/Big Chop / Photo Credit: Instagram / @jordanchiles / Instagram / @jordanchiles

If there is one thing that can stress us out about before heading on a sun-soaked vacation, it’s our hair. Heat can be damaging. Humidity can be rude. Between snorkeling, kayaking, pool days, beach naps, dinner reservations and the 50 million outfits we packed for pictures, our hair has to look good.

So it only makes sense that Olympic champion Jordan Chiles chose to rock her big chop during a recent graduation celebration in Cancun. Her curly pixie was cute, easy to maintain, and ready for every beach, pool, spa, and dinner moment on the itinerary.

Fresh off graduating from UCLA, Jordan grabbed her Bruin gymnastics teammates for a luxury getaway at AVA Resort Cancun. Her Instagram recap gave us everything it needed to give.

Jordan Chiles & Her Girls Stunt In Cancun After Graduation

Beach views. Poolside lounging. Spa time. Amazing food. And, of course, plenty of selfies showing off her adorable hair transformation.

The girls kicked off their mornings with workouts before heading out to kayak across AVA Lagoon. They also spent time at the resort’s inflatable Aqua Park, relaxed in private poolside cabanas and squeezed in plenty of spa treatments.

Evenings were just as good.

Source: Jordan Chiles Pixie/Big Chop / Photo Credit: Instagram / @jordanchiles / Instagram / @jordanchiles

Jordan and her teammates explored the resort’s dining scene, stopping by restaurants including KITA, Black Iron Steakhouse and Veranda. Dessert made several appearances too, along with ice cream runs and plenty of group moments that looked straight out of a girls’ trip mood board.

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And amid the bikini photos, sunset views and club night images, Jordan’s big chop slayed every single one.

Protective styles like cornrows, locs and microbraids have long been vacation favorites, just like Jordan’s curly pixie. It’s flirty, lightweight and perfect for tropical weather.

Why Jordan Chiles’ Curly Pixie Is Summer Vacation Hair Goals

Earlier this year, Jordan talked to HelloBeautiful about cutting her hair.

“As a gymnast, we deal with a lot of magnesium chalk,” she told HB. “It dries my hair out. I am constantly putting it up and constantly doing all these things with it.”

“No matter how well I take care of my hair, I’m always going to have damaged pieces.”

So, Jordan decided to start over.

“I really wanted to start fresh coming into my 25th year of life and really understand what my hair texture is like.”

The result was a soft curly pixie that has quickly become one of our favorite celebrity summer hairstyles.

“It is freeing,” she said. “I get to just wake up, put my curl products in and then go on with my day. I love it.”

Jordan Chiles Took Her Big Chop To Cancun – And Here Are All The Pics was originally published on hellobeautiful.com