Chloe Bailey Talks Catching A Cheating Ex On 'Call Her Daddy'
Caught Creepin’: Chloe Bailey Says She Wanted ‘One More Night Of Cuddles’ Before Calling Out A Cheating Ex–‘I’m That Toxic’
“Lawd, have mercy!” Chloe Bailey was an open book during her recent appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast with host Alex Cooper on July 1. The 28-year-old singer got candid about everything from catching an ex cheating and the surprisingly unexpected way she handled it to navigating her evolving relationship with younger sister Halle Bailey as she embraces motherhood.
How Chloe Bailey caught a cheating ex.
Kicking off the conversation with her dating life, Bailey recalled discovering an unnamed ex’s infidelity, revealing that the clues came from more than one source and that her reaction wasn’t exactly what fans might expect. During the conversation, Bailey explained that she often learned about the alleged cheating of her former partner through fans sliding into her DMs with direct information. Some even contacted her godmother, or, as Bailey joked, “the girls” involved in the situation would sometimes reach out themselves. She also admitted she uncovered evidence on her own.
“I’ve seen a lash extension and I didn’t have them in….like on the tile of the shower floor or like a hair tie,” Bailey, who opened up about the cheeky incident on her new mixtape Resurrection, revealed at the 51:55 minute mark.
Naturally, Cooper wanted to know how Bailey handled finding the evidence.
Bailey’s answer?
“It depends on how I’m feeling.”
She went on to reveal that instead of immediately confronting her ex, she kept the discovery to herself.
“I kept it internal and I took a picture of it and I texted my godmom. And she’s like my voice of reason. Halle, she’ll have me crash out,” the Grammy-nominated singer said, noting that she kept quiet about the scandalous evidence until the next morning.
“And then what’d you do next?” Cooper asked.
Instead of freaking out over the situation, Bailey said she did this instead:
“I walked in the bathroom like it was brand new. Like I just saw it. Cause I still wanted my night of cuddles. I’m that toxic.”
Alex Cooper couldn’t help but laugh at the strategy.
“No, no, no. There is nothing better than seeing the text or seeing the evidence,” the podcast host chuckled. “And you’re like, uh-huh. And then using it to your advantage when you want to bring it up. Cause now it’s on your timeline, Chloe. So it’s all, it’s up to you. Okay. The fact though, hold on. You cuddled this man. And in those moments, though.”
When Cooper asked if her ex admitted to anything, Bailey said the answer was a resounding no.
“Of course. Denied, denied, denied, denied,” the singer laughed.
Chloe Bailey Opens Up About Protecting Sister Halle
Elsewhere in the interview, Bailey reflected on her close relationship with her younger sister, Halle Bailey, admitting she’s had to learn to let go as Halle enters a new chapter of motherhood. Halle welcomed her son, Halo, with ex-boyfriend DDG in 2023.
“It’s so funny because sometimes I have to tell myself, ‘Okay, Chloe, dial it back.’” I think because growing up in the house ever since we were little girls, I always felt like I had to protect her, and that still hasn’t gone away,” she told Cooper when asked about seeing her little sister become a mom. “With her becoming a mother, I’m not a mom, there’s a new level of life she has unlocked even before I did. So I have to be like, “Chloe, you all have different journeys. She is raising her child—she’s not your child.” So I’ve had to do a lot of letting go because Halle’s always been like my little doll baby, and I’d always put her before myself through everything in life. And so it’s like I have to retrain myself to be like, “Okay, we’re both our own individuals and our own adults. Let go, Chloe.”
Chloe and Halle Bailey rose to fame as the Grammy-nominated R&B duo Chloe x Halle. The sisters first captured attention with their viral YouTube covers before being discovered and signed by Beyoncé’s Parkwood Entertainment in 2015. Together, they released the critically acclaimed albums The Kids Are Alright (2018) and Ungodly Hour (2020), earning multiple Grammy nominations along the way.
Bailey said her protective instincts toward Halle date back to the very beginning of their careers, recalling how fans began comparing the sisters after their cover of Beyoncé’s “Best Thing I Never Had” went viral in 2011 and was shared by WorldStar. Rather than celebrating their unique talents, she said many people tried to pit them against one another.
“The thing that people don’t realize with sis and I, we are so different. My sister, she grew up loving jazz, neo soul… she plays guitar very boho. Me, I like the pop, lock it drop it, the heavy drums, you hear it in my production and that is what the beauty of Chloe X Halle is because were bringing two different sides of ourselves,” she explained. But I think people wanted see either all of this side from both of us or all of this side from both of us and you can never please everybody.”
Bailey admitted that the criticism would at times “hurt” when she and her sister came across negative comments online, but said they’ve always leaned on one another for support and continue to lift each other up whenever negativity comes their way.
While both sisters have since branched out into solo music and acting, Chloe with her solo career and Halle starring in projects like The Little Mermaid, they’ve repeatedly said Chloe x Halle isn’t over. In fact, during a recent interview with Good Morning America, Chloe revealed that she and Halle were working on new music.
“We are working very hard on it. It’s in the works right now,” she gushed while on the red carpet at the 2026 BET Awards on June 28.
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Caught Creepin’: Chloe Bailey Says She Wanted ‘One More Night Of Cuddles’ Before Calling Out A Cheating Ex–‘I’m That Toxic’ was originally published on bossip.com