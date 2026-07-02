[VIDEO] 30 Celebs Who Starred in Commercials Before Getting Famous

Source: Jason Armond / Getty Before the red carpets, blockbuster movies, platinum albums, and sold-out tours, many of the biggest stars in entertainment started in the most unexpected place: commercials. RELATED: 30 Celebs Who Lost Major Weight [Photos] Long before they became household names, these future icons were just hopeful newcomers trying to land their first gig, often appearing in local ads, fast-food spots, toy campaigns, and TV commercials that most people forgot even existed. It’s a reminder that every superstar has a beginning. For many celebrities, their very first time in front of an audience wasn’t on a movie screen or concert stage, but in a 30-second commercial selling burgers, sneakers, cereal, or soda. Looking back now, these early ads feel like hidden gems, showing a glimpse of greatness before the world knew their names.

Michael B. Jordan

Before The Wire, Creed and Black Panther, Michael B. Jordan was a child model. He appeared in ads for Toys “R” Us, Modell’s Sporting Goods and Nickelodean before landing early TV roles.

Tyrese Gibson

Tyrese’s big break came from his 1994 Coca-Cola commercial, where he sang “Always Coca-Cola” on a city bus. The spot helped launch him into modeling, music and acting.

Wesley Snipes

Before becoming an action movie legend, Wesley Snipes appeared in a 1980s Levi’s commercial. The vintage ad shows a young Snipes showing off the charisma that would later carry films like New Jack City and Blade.

Cuba Gooding Jr.

Long before his Oscar-winning turn in Jerry Maguire, Cuba Gooding Jr. appeared in a Burger King commercial. The fast-food spot is one of those fun “before they were famous” moments fans love finding online.

Regina Hall

Regina Hall has looked back on a McDonald’s commercial as her first acting role. Years before Scary Movie and Girls Trip, she was already getting camera time in a national ad.

Steph Curry

Steph starred alongside his father, Dell Curry, in a series of vintage Burger King commercials in the early 1990s. At the time of filming, Dell Curry was a well-known sharpshooter playing for the Charlotte Hornets. Long before Stephen became a global NBA superstar, he was featured in these regional ads as just a regular kid asking his dad for sports advice.

Raven-Symoné

Raven-Symoné started extremely young, appearing in ads for brands like Cool Whip and Ritz Crackers. That early work came before she became a household name on The Cosby Show and Disney Channel.

Tahj Mowry

Tahj became one of the most recognizable child commercial actors of the 1990s before transitioning fully into hit television series like Full House and Smart Guy.

Kyla Pratt

Before Dr. Dolittle, One on One and The Proud Family, Kyla Pratt began acting at age eight and appeared in commercials for Nike and an interactive computer game.

Alfonso Ribeiro

Before The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Alfonso Ribeiro appeared as the dancing kid in Michael Jackson’s famous Pepsi commercial.

Ben Affleck

Before Good Will Hunting, Ben Affleck appeared in a 1989 Burger King commercial as a teenager. He later joked about the old spot after it resurfaced on daytime TV.

Brad Pitt

Before he became one of Hollywood’s biggest leading men, Brad Pitt appeared in a Pringles commercial. It’s now a classic throwback clip from his early grind.

Keanu Reeves

Before Speed and The Matrix, Keanu Reeves appeared in a Coca-Cola commercial. The ad is often cited as one of his earliest mainstream screen appearances.

Leonardo DiCaprio

Before Titanic, Leonardo DiCaprio appeared in a Bubble Yum commercial in the late 1980s. It was one of several early jobs before he broke through as a young actor.

Steve Carell

Before The Office, Steve Carell appeared in a Brown’s Chicken commercial in 1989. The spot showed his comedic timing years before he became Michael Scott.

Anne Hathaway

Before The Princess Diaries, Anne Hathaway appeared in a Better Homes and Gardens commercial. She later said the job helped pay for her first year of college.

Paul Rudd

Before Clueless and Marvel fame, Paul Rudd appeared in a Super Nintendo commercial. The ad has become a cult favorite because of how young he looks in it.

Sarah Michelle Gellar

Before Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Sarah Michelle Gellar appeared in a Burger King commercial. The ad became memorable because it directly compared Burger King to McDonald’s.

Courteney Cox

Before Friends, Courteney Cox appeared in a Tampax commercial. The ad became notable because it was one of the first to say the word “period” on American television.

John Travolta

Before Saturday Night Fever and Grease, John Travolta appeared in a Band-Aid commercial. The spot featured the famous “Stuck on Band-Aid” jingle.

Jodie Foster

Before becoming an Oscar-winning actress, Jodie Foster appeared in a Coppertone ad as a child. It was part of the early child-star résumé that helped launch her career.

Aaron Paul

Before Breaking Bad, Aaron Paul appeared in a Corn Pops commercial. The cereal ad is now funny to watch knowing he would later become Jesse Pinkman.

Matt LeBlanc

Before Friends, Matt LeBlanc appeared in food and drink commercials, including Heinz and 7Up ads. Those early spots helped him build momentum before sitcom stardom.

Bryan Cranston

Before Malcolm in the Middle and Breaking Bad, Bryan Cranston appeared in commercials, including a Preparation H spot. It was part of his long road as a working actor before becoming a prestige TV icon.

Elijah Wood

Before The Lord of the Rings, Elijah Wood appeared in a Pizza Hut commercial as a kid. The spot came during the early years of his child acting career.

Seth Green

Before Austin Powers and Family Guy, Seth Green appeared in commercials as a young actor. One of his best-known early ads was for Rally’s.

Jason Bateman

Before Arrested Development and Ozark, Jason Bateman appeared in commercials as a child actor. His early work included a Golden Grahams cereal spot.

Britney Spears

Before becoming a pop superstar, Britney Spears appeared in a Maull’s BBQ Sauce commercial as a kid. It was one of her early on-camera jobs before The Mickey Mouse Club and her music career.

Mila Kunis

Years before That ’70s Show, a pre-teen Mila Kunis brought massive energy to a neon-colored 1993 Lisa Frank commercial, enthusiastically showing off binders, stickers, and school supplies to the camera.