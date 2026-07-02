Celebrate 4th Of July In DC At Bourbon Steak & Waldorf Astoria’s Peacock Alley

With tourists and residents alike certain to make their way into Washington, D.C. for the 4th of July celebrations, many will want things to do around town. Bourbon Steak and the Waldorf Astoria’s Peacock Alley have options for folks looking for patriotic-themed cocktails or a lavish prix fixe meal.

Bourbon Steak, nestled inside the Washington Four Seasons Hotel, is one of the city’s best bars and dining options. Starting on July 1 and throughout the rest of the month, Bourbon Steak’s Lead Bartender Engi Alebachew has a trio of cocktails to commemorate America’s 250th anniversary.

The menu of cocktails is as follows:

Red Glare: Bourbon, Amaro Nonino, cherry-vanilla cordial and lemon, served over a large rock and garnished with red drunken cherries.

Early Light: White chocolate-infused vodka, Lillet Blanc, lemon and egg white, served up and garnished with white chocolate.

Spangled Sky: Gin, Cocchi Americano, blue curaçao and lemon, served up and garnished with a sky-blue skeleton leaf.

Each cocktail is priced at $25 each, and as mentioned, you’ll be able to grab one of these creations all month long.

At Waldorf Astoria DC’s Peacock Alley, one of the area’s best cocktail bars and dining destinations, will offer a prix fixe dinner that takes several nods at traditional American fare but updated with flair. The price for the dinner is $120 per person.

The menu is as follows:

First Course: Choice of Maryland Crab Soup with spicy tomato broth, lima beans, corn and potatoes or a Steakhouse Wedge with baby iceberg, candied bacon, heirloom tomatoes and Gorgonzola dressing.

Second Course: Choice of a DC Double Cheeseburger with double wagyu beef and sharp cheddar, a Carolina Pulled Pork Sandwich with apple-fennel slaw and smoked Gruyère fondue, or a Liberty Dog with champagne-pickled Vidalia onions and caviar spicy aioli.

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Third Course: Waldorf Astoria Red, White & Blue Cookie Trio with strawberry, classic sugar and Cookie Monster cookies.

The dining experience is on offer on July 4 (Independence Day/4th of July) between the hours of 4 PM and 9 PM. The establishment is just a short walk away from the National Mall, where families, friends, and loved ones can gather to watch the fireworks display.

To learn more about Bourbon Steak, visit this link.

To book a reservation for the Waldorf Astoria DC Peacock Alley prix fixe dinner, please book here.

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Photo: Bourbon Steak America 250/Waldorf Astoria Peacock Alley DC 4th Of July

Celebrate 4th Of July In DC At Bourbon Steak & Waldorf Astoria’s Peacock Alley was originally published on cassiuslife.com