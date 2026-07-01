Chris Johnson has revealed that he has been diagnosed ALS

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Former NFL running back Chris Johnson has revealed that he has been diagnosed with Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as ALS or Lou Gehrig’s disease.

Johnson, who starred at East Carolina University before becoming one of the NFL’s most explosive players, shared that he is facing the incurable neurological disease with faith, determination and the support of his family. ALS gradually affects nerve cells that control muscle movement, and while there is currently no cure, treatments can help manage symptoms.

Known as “CJ2K,” Johnson rushed for more than 2,000 yards during the 2009 season with the Tennessee Titans and finished his career as one of the league’s fastest and most dynamic running backs.

Since announcing his diagnosis, Johnson has received an outpouring of support from former teammates, coaches, fans and the football community, with many praising his strength and resilience.