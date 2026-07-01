Miles Bridges run here in Charlotte is over.

Source: Kara Durrette / Getty

The Miles Bridges era with the Charlotte Hornets has come to an end, closing a chapter that brought both standout performances on the court and significant controversy off it.

Following his trade, Bridges leaves Charlotte as one of the franchise’s most talented players in recent years, known for his high-flying dunks and scoring ability. But his time with the Hornets was also shaped by legal issues and an NBA suspension that drew widespread attention and sparked ongoing debate among fans.

After returning to the team, Bridges remained a productive player and helped lead the Hornets through rebuilding seasons. Still, opinions about his legacy remain divided, with many recognizing both his basketball impact and the off-court events that complicated his career in Charlotte.

As the Hornets continue reshaping their roster, the organization now turns its focus to the future and building around its next generation of talent.