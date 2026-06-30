Claressa Shields: The GWOAT’s Ready To Make Boxing History in Atlanta

Shields drops 3 weight classes to fight Unified Middleweight Champion Kaye Scott, with no one else left to fight.

Shields credits her discipline to a grounded mindset, training up to 4 times a day to win 19 world titles.

Shields plans to have kids after 'a few more asses to kick,' cementing her legacy as the greatest boxer.

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Source: Paige Boyd / R1 Digital

Claressa Shields is about to make Atlanta boxing history. On August 15th, “The GWOAT” steps into State Farm Arena as the first female boxer ever to headline the venue—and she’s not playing about it. In a sit-down on Shaw Me Something with Niecey Shaw, Shields broke down her historic fight, her faith, and what’s next for her career and family.

Dropping Three Weight Classes for Kaye Scott

Shields earned her crown by clearing out entire divisions. So why drop three weight classes to fight Unified WBC/WBA Middleweight Champion Kaye Scott? Simple: there was nobody left.

“I’ve taken over those weight classes; there’s nobody else to fight at those weights,” she explained. After two years at 175, she’s coming back down to 160, but only on her terms. “The only way I said that I would go down is if a champion would put our belts on the line against me. And Kaye Scott says she’s the woman for the challenge.”

Her message to her opponent’s camp was clear: “[Scott’s Team] knows I ain’t coming to play with it. At all.”

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God First, Boxing Second

Shields credits her discipline to a grounded mindset. “I just live a life where it’s God first and boxing second, and then everything else nice,” she said.

That focus shows up in the gym, where she trains up to four times a day. “Nineteen world titles doesn’t just come because I know how to fight,” she noted. “Winning takes discipline and isolation. It’s lonely at the top.”

Nerves? What Nerves?

Don’t expect nerves from this champ. The only thing that rattles her? “I’m nervous when I have to try a new hairstylist or a makeup artist,” she laughed. Stepping into the ring is different.

“Boxing is so easy for me. I’m actually excited in the back room. It’s a parking lot party for me. We’re all back there dancing.”

Plans For A Family – AFTER Handling Business

With 19 world titles and four undisputed championships—more than any boxer in the world—Shields has already cemented her legacy. Now she’s planning the next chapter with her boyfriend, rapper Papoose. “I want to have my own kids,” she shared, confirming a 2027 timeline. “But I said it’s a few more asses to kick.”

Atlanta, the wait is over. As Shields put it, “To see it in person is different.”

Claressa Shields: The GWOAT’s Ready To Make Boxing History in Atlanta was originally published on myclassixatl.com