Women Over 40 Stole The Show At The 2026 BET Awards

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The 2026 BET Awards celebrated Black excellence across music, film, television, and sports, but one thing became crystal clear before the show even began. The women over 40 understood the assignment. Check out the women over 40 who stole the show at the 2026 BET Awards inside.

While rising stars brought fresh energy to the carpet, it was the veterans who reminded us why they remain beauty and style inspirations year after year. Their looks were polished, confident, and uniquely their own, proving that fashion is less about following trends and more about knowing exactly who you are.

As highlighted in People’s BET Awards gallery, this year’s arrivals were packed with standout moments. From legendary performers and award-winning actresses to television personalities and music icons, these women delivered elegance, glamour, and confidence in every silhouette.

Whether they were accepting honors, presenting awards, performing on stage, or simply making a memorable entrance, these stars reminded us that longevity is always in style. They continue to evolve without losing what made us fall in love with them in the first place, making every appearance feel both nostalgic and refreshingly current.

See below for the women over 40 who owned the 2026 BET Awards red carpet.