JAŸ-Z’s ‘4:44’ Bonus Tracks Finally Hit All Streaming Platforms

JAŸ-Z is celebrating the ninth anniversary of 4:44 by bringing the album’s bonus tracks to all streaming platforms.

As per Complex, the three bonus songs from HOV’s 2017 album — “Adnis,” “Blue’s Freestyle/We Family,” and “MaNyfaCedGod” featuring James Blake — are now available across streamers after previously living as Tidal exclusives and on the physical edition of the album.

The move gives fans the complete 4:44 experience, nearly a decade after the project first arrived. Released in 2017, 4:44 remains one of the most personal albums of JAŸ-Z’s career and still stands as his most recent solo full-length release. Instead of the champagne talk, boardroom flexes and kingpin mythology that helped define earlier eras of his catalog, 4:44 found Shawn Carter in a much more reflective space.

The album leaned heavily into maturity, accountability, family, therapy, legacy and Black ownership. Songs like “Kill Jay Z,” “The Story of O.J.,” “Smile,” “Family Feud,” and the title track showed HOV unpacking his ego, his marriage, his mother’s story, fatherhood, generational wealth and the responsibility that comes with being one of Hip-Hop’s most visible figures. It was less about proving he was still him and more about pulling the curtain back on what it costs to become him.

That makes the bonus tracks landing everywhere feel very intentional. “Adnis” is a stripped-down and emotional record named after JAŸ-Z’s late father, Adnis Reeves. The song finds HOV reflecting on the absence, pain and complicated love connected to that relationship, fitting perfectly into 4:44’s larger themes of family and healing.

“Blue’s Freestyle/We Family” brings a lighter, more intimate energy to the rollout. Featuring Blue Ivy Carter, the track became a fan favorite moment because of her young freestyle and the way it captured the family-first spirit Jay was leaning into during that era. “MaNyfaCedGod,” featuring James Blake, is the moodiest of the three. With Blake’s haunting contribution, the song taps into vulnerability, love, imperfection and the many layers that come with trying to be a husband, father, artist and man under constant public scrutiny.

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The timing also adds another layer to what has already been a heavy anniversary season for HOV. The release comes as excitement continues around Roc Nation’s JAŸ-Z30 celebrations honoring the 30th anniversary of Reasonable Doubt, the classic 1996 debut album that introduced JAŸ-Z as one of Hip-Hop’s sharpest storytellers and most calculated hustlers.

Roc Nation has marked that milestone with New York City activations, pop-ups, special merch and other cultural moments tied to HOV’s legacy. So while Reasonable Doubt is getting its rightful flowers for the album that started the empire, 4:44 is also getting a fresh moment as the project that showed what happened after the money, fame and power were already secured.

For longtime fans, it is a full-circle reminder of JAŸ-Z’s range. Reasonable Doubt gave the world the young hustler trying to make it out. 4:44 gave listeners the grown man looking back at what survival, success and mistakes all taught him. Now, with the bonus tracks finally available everywhere, fans can revisit the complete chapter without needing a specific platform or physical copy to hear it all.