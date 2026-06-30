Naomi Osaka’s ‘Kill Bill’ Inspired Wimbledon Kimono Is Her Best Grand Slam Look Yet

Osaka continues to use her platform to tell compelling stories through her style choices at major tournaments.

Source: Shi Tang / Getty

Naomi Osaka has officially entered her fashion icon era, and Wimbledon may have just given us her most unforgettable entrance yet. Her latest Grand Slam look is unforgettable. Check it out inside.

While the All England Club is known for its famously strict all-white dress code, Osaka proved there is still plenty of room for creativity before the first serve. The four-time Grand Slam champion arrived at her opening round match draped in a stunning flowing white kimono complete with dramatic sleeves and intricate embroidery. She instantly turned one of tennis’ most traditional tournaments into her personal runway.

According to AP News, fans lined the walkways with their phones raised as Osaka made her entrance. One supporter shouted, “C’mon queen!” before she even stepped onto the court. BBC commentator Alicia Molik summed up what many were already thinking, saying, “It’s something that we’ve been waiting for all day, right, what Naomi Osaka is going to appear in at Wimbledon.”

Source: Daniel Kopatsch / Getty

The inspiration behind the look made it even better.

After defeating Elsa Jacquemot in straight sets, Osaka revealed that the kimono paid homage to her Japanese heritage while also referencing one of her favorite films — Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill.

“For me, my Japanese heritage means a lot,” Osaka explained. “They say all white at Wimbledon and I thought it would be really cool to come out in a kimono.”

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She added that the design was inspired by Lucy Liu’s unforgettable character O Ren Ishii, whose iconic white kimono remains one of the film’s most memorable fashion moments.

“I always tell people I like to be like a video game character sometimes. I don’t want to be myself when I’m playing on the court. And I kind of try to embody her a little,” Osaka said.

Source: Daniel Kopatsch / Getty

If you’ve been following Osaka’s style evolution, this moment feels like the natural next chapter. Earlier this year, she stunned the Australian Open with a dramatic veil, oversized hat, and parasol before arriving at the French Open in an embellished black ceremonial skirt that transformed into a shimmering gold tennis dress. Even her Met Gala appearances continue to push fashion boundaries.

But this Wimbledon moment feels different.

The look seamlessly blended heritage, storytelling, and high fashion without taking attention away from the game itself. It celebrated Japanese culture while honoring one of pop culture’s most unforgettable female characters, all within the confines of Wimbledon tradition.

And the best accessory? A first-round victory.

Naomi Osaka continues to show the world how style and substance can absolutely coexist. Every tournament has become an opportunity to tell a story, and this one may be her most powerful fashion statement yet.

Source: Shi Tang / Getty

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Naomi Osaka’s ‘Kill Bill’ Inspired Wimbledon Kimono Is Her Best Grand Slam Look Yet was originally published on globalgrind.com