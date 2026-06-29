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adidas Home Of Soccer NYC: The Elite World Cup Hub [RECAP]

Published on June 29, 2026

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Crowd of people taking selfies and photos at an event, with a large colorful graphic backdrop visible.
adidas

It goes without saying that society is more powerful when we stand united, and nothing has brought us together over the past few weeks quite like the 2026 FIFA World Cup soccer tournament.

Setting records already as the first to be jointly hosted by 16 cities throughout the United States, Mexico and Canada, this year’s festivities come with its own set of perks depending on where in the world you’re watching from. Thankfully for New York City, adidas set up shop in Brooklyn to bring the Big Apple a big way to watch the games with an added bonus thanks to its official Home Of Soccer hub.

The activation spans from June 13 to July 19, with special events planned in between like the culture-based Stripes Exchange this past Friday (June 26) that we were delighted to attend.

RELATED: adidas Won With The ‘Trionda’ FIFA World Cup Match Ball Unveil: RECAP

Who’s On Team USA? Full 2026 USA World Cup Roster

The adidas Home Of Soccer Stripes Exchange attracted a who’s who of soccer’s elite, including David Beckham, Paul Pogba, Marcelo Viera, Trinity Rodman, Lily Yohannes and Chloe Kelly to name a few — even basketball star Donovan Mitchell stopped by to show some love to his brothers and sisters in athleticism. In addition to watch parties for Norway v. France, Senegal v. Iraq, Cape Verde v. Saudi Arabia and Uruguay v. Spain, the day was rounded out by a live broadcast by way of a residency with The Lot Radio and the adiCup Tournament that has special teams playing for tickets to attend games plus the coveted adiCup Trophy.

One of the core activations of the Stripes Exchange was hair-braiding spearheaded by Haitian-American hair artist Kayra Theodore. Her niche for constructing culturally-driven creations provided a lane for attendees looking for beading that reflected both team pride and their heritage. It all comes with stride and pride for Kayra, who told us in-between beading, “What I love is that with hair, [culture] can show up in unexpected places. Being here, you would think ‘How do you marry hair and soccer together?’ I think it’s through symbolism.” She broke it down further by adding, “Something that I’ve been sharing with people is that [in braiding] you have three strands to interweave together to make one; when you show up in these spaces coming from different cultures and backgrounds, even when two teams are competing against each other, we all come together as one to celebrate the sport. I think it’s just really telling that the underlying symbolism is all the same in that sense.”

A person in a green jacket stands in front of the Brooklyn Bridge, with a person in a red shirt sitting on a bench behind them, and plants and umbrellas in the foreground.
@zaitoldme / adidas

“…[in braiding] you have three strands to interweave together to make one; when you show up in these spaces coming from different cultures and backgrounds, even when two teams are competing against each other, we all come together as one to celebrate the sport.”

—Kayra Theodore, hair artist

A person wearing a green jacket and glasses stands in front of a Haitian flag backdrop, surrounded by various items including a soccer ball.
@zaitoldme / adidas

The adidas Home Of Soccer is located at Brooklyn Bridge Park and open to the public with free reservations. Head over to the online portal to get tickets now, view the full schedule of events and also see where you can get in on the action if you live in Atlanta, Houston or Toronto.

Take a look at more images below from the adidas Home Of Soccer NYC Stripes Exchange activation:

A group of diverse people posing together on a green artificial turf field, with "You got this" banners in the background.
adidas
A man with curly hair signing an autograph for a young boy in a crowd at an event.
adidas
A man in a white outfit and sunglasses standing on a soccer field, surrounded by a crowd and holding a soccer ball.
adidas
Two people playing foosball in a sports facility with spectators visible through the window.
adidas
Two men wearing colorful athletic clothing and accessories, one with a yellow hard hat and the other with sunglasses, standing close together and appearing to have a conversation.
adidas
A crowd of people with their hands raised, cheering at a soccer match. A large "SOCCER HOME" banner is visible in the background.
adidas
A man wearing a blue Disney-branded jersey stands in a colorful, tech-filled room, holding a smartphone.
adidas
A crowd of people, many with their arms raised, celebrating and smiling at an event or festival.
adidas
A group of people gathered around a person holding a box of merchandise, smiling and interacting with each other. The person is wearing a black shirt with "UNBC" printed on it.
adidas
Four young women posing together in front of a chain-link fence, wearing casual clothing and accessories.
adidas
A large crowd of people gathered at an outdoor event, with many holding up their phones and cheering.
adidas
Two young men wearing sports jerseys and hats, one in a white jersey with the German national team logo, the other in a black jersey with the German national team logo, engaged in a friendly interaction on a soccer field.
adidas
A person in a Coca-Cola jersey smiles as another person styles their hair in an outdoor setting with colorful umbrellas and flags.
adidas
A person wearing a green military-style jacket and black skirt sits on a platform in front of large yellow geometric structures in an urban setting.
@zaitoldme / adidas
A crowded music festival stage with performers on stage and an enthusiastic audience cheering. The stage backdrop displays the text "Family of June".
adidas
Crowded outdoor concert venue with large "Home of Soccer" banner and colorful stage backdrop featuring the text "Lollapalooza".
adidas
A group of performers on a stage in an airport setting, with a "Baggage Claim" sign visible. The performers are dancing and gesturing to a crowd of people taking photos with their phones.
adidas
A group of people wearing red soccer jerseys cheering and holding a large red flag that says "CAFE GOLMADO".
adidas
Nighttime crowd gathered in front of a brightly lit building with purple and orange lights, people standing and sitting on a raised platform.
adidas
Soccer players competing on a green artificial turf field with yellow markings and Adidas branding.
adidas

adidas Home Of Soccer NYC: The Elite World Cup Hub [RECAP] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

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