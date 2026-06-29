The 2026 BET Awards Best Moments: Keke Palmer, Teyana Taylor, Janet Jackson, Lauryn Hill & More Black Women Stayed Winning

Source: Getty The BET Awards returned Sunday night with its 26th annual show, bringing “Culture’s Biggest Night” back to the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Hosted by Druski, the 2026 ceremony celebrated the biggest names in Black music, film, TV, sports, fashion and culture, while also making room for the kind of tributes, viral jokes and live performance moments that have always separated BET from every other awards show. This year’s show had a little bit of everything. Cardi B came in as the most-nominated artist of the night, Teyana Taylor left as one of the biggest winners, and legends like Ms. Lauryn Hill and Sylvia Rhone got the kind of flowers that felt bigger than a trophy. The night also featured performances from the aforementioned Cardi B, RAYE, Kehlani, Tems, T.I., Don Toliver, Baby Keem, French Montana, Rick Ross, Max B, and more. As usual, the BET Awards were at their best when the show felt unpredictable. Some moments were emotional. Some were hilarious. Some were just reminders that when Black artists get a stage built for them, the night can turn into a concert, a family reunion, a roast session, and a history lesson all at once. RELATED CONTENT: 2026 BET Awards Red Carpet: T.I., Common, David Banner, Druski, & More Black Men Deliver Drip, Swagger, & Style On Culture’s Biggest Night Teyana Taylor Gets Surprised By Janet Jackson Teyana Taylor’s Icon of the Year Award already felt like one of the night’s biggest moments, but BET took it up a level by having Janet Jackson present it to her. Taylor was visibly emotional as Jackson walked out, and the moment felt like a real passing of love from one multi-hyphenate icon to another. In her speech, Taylor reflected on working for 20 years, building her own dream while helping others build theirs, and finally accepting that “icon” title with gratitude.

Ms. Lauryn Hill Gets Her Flowers With A Star-Studded Tribute One of the biggest moments of the night came when Ms. Lauryn Hill received BET’s inaugural Living Legend Icon Award. Before Hill took the stage herself, BET honored her influence with a stacked tribute featuring artists like SZA, Doechii, Nas, Doja Cat, Queen Latifah, Tems, Lizzo, Rapsody, Tierra Whack and more, reimagining classics from The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill and The Score. SZA and Doechii’s “Ready or Not” moment was one of the clear standouts, but the tribute hit another level when Hill closed it herself with “Ex-Factor.” It was less of a regular awards show tribute and more of a reminder that Hill’s impact still runs through multiple generations of Black music.

Cardi B Turns The Stage Into Her Own Show Cardi B hit the BET stage with a medley that included “Hello,” “Check Please,” “ErrTime,” and “Pretty & Petty.” It was loud, confident and exactly the kind of performance people expect from her when she’s in rollout mode. The “Pretty & Petty” portion especially had people talking because Cardi brought diss record energy to live TV.

Keke Palmer Snatches Druski’s Mic Keke Palmer gave the show one of its funniest moments when she walked up on Druksi and joked that the hosting job should have been hers. The bit worked because Keke is one of the few people who can steal a live show for 30 seconds and somehow make it smoother. She turned the moment into a mini-audition, and fans immediately started saying BET should let her host next.

RAYE Gets A Standing Ovation RAYE’s performance of “Nightingale Lane” was one of the night’s strongest vocal moments. In a show full of big production and fast-moving segments, she slowed the room down and let the performance breathe. By the end, the standing ovation felt earned, not forced.

Kehlani Performs “Folded” With A Jamie Foxx Surprise Kehlani gave fans a smooth performance of “Folded,” but the extra surprise came when Jamie Foxx appeared at that moment. It added a family-style warmth to the performance and gave the crowd another reminder of how many generations were represented in the building. Kehlani also ended the night as a winner, taking home Best Female R&B/Pop Artist.

Sylvia Rhone Gets Her Flowers Sylvia Rhone receiving the Ultimate Icon Award was a major moment for anyone who understands how much of the music industry she helped shape behind the scenes. Her career spans five decades, and her fingerprints are on multiple eras of Black music. Her message about protecting creativity in a tech-driven industry gave the moment extra weight.

The In Memoriam Tribute Brings Gospel Power Erica Campbell and Le’Andria Johnson delivered one of the night’s most emotional performances during the In Memoriam segment. Their renditions of “I Love the Lord” and “Total Praise” gave the tribute the church-rooted power that BET moments often do better than anybody else. It was a pause in the celebration that reminded everyone of the artists, entertainers and cultural figures the community lost.

Tems Delivers “What You Need” Tems brought a completely different energy to the BET stage with “What You Need.” Her performance was calm, controlled and atmospheric, which made it stand out on a night packed with louder moments. She didn’t need to do too much because the voice and presence were enough.

French Montana, Rick Ross & Max B Bring Out The Furs French Montana, Rick Ross and Max B gave the night one of its most stylish rap moments with “Ever Since U Left Me” and “Minks in Miami.” The performance leaned fully into rap luxury rap energy, complete with furs and boss talk. It was a fun change of pace and one of those BET stage moments built for clips.

Baby Keem Brings A Fresh Jolt To The Stage Baby Keem gave the show one of its younger, more unpredictable performance moments with “Circus Circus Freestyle,” “Dramatic Girl” and “Good Flirts” alongside Momo Boyd. On a night heavy on legacy, tributes and big honors, Keem’s set helped keep the show connected to what’s next. The performance had the kind of off-kilter energy that makes him stand out, giving the BET stage a different kind of spark.