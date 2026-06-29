2026 BET Awards Red Carpet: Nia Long, Janet Jackson, Lotto, Doechii, & More Bring Bawdy, Face, And Fashion To Culture’s Biggest Night

Source: Getty

Culture’s Biggest Night has officially begun, and the 2026 BET Awards red carpet is already on fire.

Our favorite Black celebrities are stepping out in luxurious looks, rich jewel tones, bombshell beauty moments, and fashion that deserves a second look. Hosted by Druski for the first time, this year’s show celebrates the best in music, film, television and sports. Cardi B leads the nominees with six nominations and is also set to perform. Lauryn Hill will also receive the inaugural Living Legend Icon Award and Teyana Taylor will accept the first Icon of the Year Award.

But since the ceremony is just getting started let’s get into the looks.

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2026 BET Awards: Eva Marcille Brings Back Her Blonde Pixie Era

BET star and America’s Next Top Model legend Eva Marcille was one of the first celebrities to arrive. And our good Sis wasted no time shutting down the carpet.

The model, entrepreneur and influencer debuted a brand-new blonde pixie cut that instantly reminded us of her iconic America’s Next Top Model days. The warm honey-blonde shade perfectly complemented her glowing melanin, making the fresh cut one of our favorite beauty moments of the night.

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

Eva paired the hairstyle with a green mini dress featuring an exaggerated collar and dramatic sash detail. Her hair is giving. Eva’s beauty is giving. And her style is unmatched.

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10 out of 10 plus 10, Eva.