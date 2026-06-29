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Hornets Send Miles Bridges to Suns in Second Major Trade This Week

The Charlotte Hornets are trading forward Miles Bridges to the Phoenix Suns, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania. The deal also sends a 2029 first-round pick and a 2027 second-round pick to Phoenix. In return, Charlotte receives Grayson Allen, Royce O’Neale, and an unprotected 2033 first-round pick.

This marks Charlotte’s second big move in just three days. The Hornets shipped All-Star guard LaMelo Ball to the Minnesota Timberwolves earlier this week, signaling a clear shift in direction for the franchise.

Bridges had a strong 2025-26 campaign, averaging 17.1 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. He has one year left on his contract, worth $22.8 million. He also carries Michigan State ties to the Suns organization, which connects him to owner Mat Ishbia and several front-office figures.

For Phoenix, the financial picture matters just as much as the talent. The Suns save roughly $20 to $30 million in luxury tax with this move, giving them more breathing room heading into free agency.

Charlotte adds two veteran contributors. Allen averaged 16.5 points across 50 games last season, providing outside shooting. O’Neale chipped in 9.8 points and 4.8 rebounds per game while bringing steady defense and leadership.

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The 2029 first-round pick heading to Phoenix will be the least favorable of Charlotte, Utah, Cleveland, or Minnesota’s selections. The 2033 first-rounder going to the Hornets is fully unprotected, making it a valuable long-term asset as the team builds around its young core.

The trade becomes official once the NBA’s moratorium period ends on July 6.

With these moves, Charlotte appears focused on the future, gathering draft capital and veteran depth while reshaping a roster that won 44 games last season.

Hornets Send Miles Bridges to Suns in Second Major Trade This Week was originally published on wfnz.com