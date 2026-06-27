King and Domani Carry The Family Legacy Forward At The BET Awards

The brothers are touring together, using the platform to showcase their talents and entrepreneurial ventures.

Domani's music reflects an honest, soulful expression, while King embraces a diverse artistic skillset.

The Harris family is a musical dynasty, with each member contributing their own unique voice and vision.

Source: Nykieria Chaney / Getty

When King and Domani—sons of T.I. and Tiny—pulled up to the BET Awards media room, the energy was easy and full of love. Two brothers, both artists, both entrepreneurs, sat down to talk music, business, and family. What came through most was a clear sense of purpose. These young men are building something of their own while honoring the legacy they were born into.

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On Tour Together, Opening Doors

The brothers came through to the BET experience riding the momentum of their current tour. Being on the road has a way of opening doors, and this stop was one of them. Domani made it plain that the tour is the engine behind everything happening right now.

When King joked about the money side of things, Domani kept the focus where it mattered. “It’s not about the money,” he said. “The tour is making all of this happen right now.” For him, the BET media room was a platform, a chance to show up and represent. Big brother pulled the card to get everybody through, and they made the most of it.

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Domani’s Music: Straight From the Heart

Ask Domani about his sound and he keeps it simple. “I just speak from the heart, man.” His style stretches beyond any single genre—closer to a Jimi Hendrix spirit than anything you can easily label. That free, soulful approach reflects an artist more interested in honest expression than fitting a mold.

A Whole Family Making Music

Music runs deep in the Harris household. As Domani put it, “The whole family’s making music.” Their brother Buddy picked up the guitar and never put it down, leaning into a blues sound. Domani writes and raps. King raps too. And their father, T.I., recently released his album “Kill the King,” with the family well represented across the project.

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Someone in the room compared them to the Jackson 5, and the comparison fits. This is a household where talent gets passed down, shared, and celebrated—each member adding their own voice to the family’s growing catalog.

King: A Little Bit of Everything

King is the kind of artist who refuses to be put in one box. Rapping, dancing, a little acting—he does a bit of everything. His main focus, though, is clear. “I’m just trying to lock in on the music,” he said. “Kick the door down, and then once I kick that door in, open up the other doors.”

That focus is paying off in how he carries himself. He’s grounded, articulate, and intentional about where he’s headed. Music first, with everything else following in time.

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Domani’s Wildfest: A Gift to Atlanta

Beyond the mic, Domani is building something for his community. He started a festival called Wildfest in Atlanta, bringing together up-and-coming artists, legendary names, and the new acts popping right now. It all happens every year on his birthday—but he’s quick to point out that the celebration isn’t about him.

“Making it more so about the people than it is just about me,” he explained. The festival gives the city a place to come together, give artists a platform, and simply have a good time. It’s a clear example of using your shine to lift others.

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“Good Girl” Candles: Entrepreneurship That’s Selling Out

Domani’s business mind doesn’t stop at music. His candle line has taken off, built around organic coconut soy candles—clean burning, no harsh fumes, and made with healthier ingredients than many of the options on the shelf. He’s been selling them right at the merch booth on tour, stepping off stage and straight into business.

His limited-edition “Good Girl” candle has been a standout, selling out and earning rave reviews for how amazing it smells. For anyone who wants to grab one, they’re available online at damaniForrever.com. It’s a smart, hands-on hustle that turns every tour stop into a new opportunity.

King’s “Standing on Business” Brand

King is stacking ventures too. He’s launched a clothing brand called “Standing on Business,” and while he dabbles in acting, he’s not letting it pull focus. The plan is steady and deliberate: lock in on the music, build momentum, then open the next door. It’s the same disciplined mindset that keeps him moving forward, one goal at a time.

Fathers First

Both brothers are fathers, and you can hear how much that grounds them. King is raising his son, and Domani spoke about this season of his life with real clarity: “I’m just living life, growing, being a father, being a man.” The music, the businesses, the touring—all of it sits within a bigger picture of family and responsibility.

Proud of Major

The love in this family showed clearest when the conversation turned to their younger brother, Major. The brothers beamed talking about his recent graduation and prom, moments they proudly shared along the way.

Major’s drive stood out to them. Where some kids might jump at a day off, Major was the one saying, “Nah, man, I got to do this tomorrow. I don’t want to miss it.” That work ethic speaks volumes. As his brothers see it, Major can do anything he sets his mind to, and they’ve loved watching him grow into himself with confidence. They even hinted he might be leaning toward acting.

“It’s just beautiful to see the people we love really grow into themselves,” Domani said. That pride, that genuine joy in each other’s wins, is the heartbeat of this family.

What’s Next

For King and Domani, the road ahead is about staying the course and building with intention. King is locked in on his music, ready to open more doors as he goes. Domani is living, growing, and writing about it all, while expanding ventures like Wildfest and his candle line one step at a time.

Two brothers, one powerful legacy, and a future they’re shaping on their own terms. King and Domani are proof that talent and entrepreneurship run in the family—and they’re just getting started.

Full interview here:

King and Domani Carry The Family Legacy Forward At The BET Awards was originally published on blackamericaweb.com