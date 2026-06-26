Tone Stith on Freedom, Faith, and Personal Album at 2026 BET Awards

Tone navigated an industry that didn't let him be himself, but he's now embracing his true artistry.

Tone's music is rooted in soul and church, drawing inspiration from iconic artists like Michael Jackson and Prince.

Tone cherishes the intimate connection with fans at smaller shows, seeing his role as a servant to his audience.

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

Tone Stith stood out for more than his smooth sound. Between laughs about his last name and heartfelt reflections on his journey, the singer-songwriter opened up about the most personal project of his career, the mentors who shaped his voice, and what it truly means to be free as an artist.

✕

The Great “Stith” Debate

Before the conversation turned to music, it started with a question that follows Tone everywhere: how do you say that name?

“That’s my last name,” he explained with a grin, noting that people constantly mistake it for Smith or Stitch. “Smith—but with a T.” He even joked that one collaborator was convinced the spelling was a typo. When asked about its origin, Tone admitted he isn’t entirely sure where it comes from, though he believes it traces back to the UK. It’s a small moment, but it set the tone for an interview full of honesty and warmth.

TRENDING: 25 Unforgettable BET Awards Performances

His Most Personal Album Yet

Tone has long been known for his R&B love songs, but his latest project takes listeners somewhere deeper.

“It’s my rawest project, where I really am speaking on my life,” he shared. The album touches on a range of subjects—his career, his journey, and the things he’s lived through along the way. “This album was really dedicated to me and just being as free as I could be.”

That freedom didn’t come easy. Tone spoke candidly about the years he spent navigating an industry that didn’t always let him be himself. “It’s been a crazy journey for me, and a lot of people just didn’t let me be myself right away. I had to really maneuver and work through.”

Love 105.3 RnB? Get more! Join the 105.3 RnB Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Breaking Free From the Box

For an artist with so much to offer, being molded into someone else’s vision is its own kind of struggle. Tone described the relief of finally stepping fully into who he is.

“My whole life I’ve been studying. I’m a musician as well,” he said, pointing to a side of his artistry that’s often overlooked. “I finally feel just free that I’m really being myself.”

It’s a reminder that the qualities making an artist special are the very ones worth protecting. Squeeze a talent too tight, and you risk losing what made them shine in the first place.

Writing “Liquor” at 19

One of the most memorable stories of the interview came from the song that helped put Tone on the map.

“One of the songs that I’m known for is ‘Liquor,'” he said. “I made that song when I was 19 years old.” Laughing at the memory, he admitted he had little real-world experience to draw from at the time—he was simply in his room, creating.

What’s striking is his peace about giving the record away. “I never felt any way about it. I was like, that’s his song. It was meant for him.” For Tone, songwriting isn’t about holding on. “When I write or just make music, I just make music. Whatever the home is for the song, it’s just gonna find its way there. I never force anything. It’s always organic.”

That trust runs deep. “I believe in God, so it’s just—” he said, letting his faith finish the thought.

Rooted in Soul and Church

Ask Tone where his sound comes from, and the answer leads straight back to the church pew.

“I grew up in church just playing everything,” he said. His mother, a choir director, made sure music was always present. “She don’t play,” he added with a smile.

That foundation blossomed into a love for the greats. “I love Michael. I love Prince. I love Bruno, Stevie—all the soulful people.” He credits Bruno Mars as one of the newer artists carrying that funk-and-soul torch forward, and it’s clear those influences live in everything he creates.

The Magic of Intimate Shows

Two years ago, Tone might have told you his dream was selling out stadiums. Today, his vision has shifted toward something more meaningful.

“I just want to reach the people that it’s intended to reach,” he said. “The fan base that I’m supposed to have while I’m here on this earth.”

He’s come to cherish the connection that only smaller rooms can offer. “The small ones just have a special place. They got that magic. I can really feel the fans. We’re having an interaction.” His outlook is rooted in gratitude: “I’m just a servant, and I’m just happy to be here.”

Celebrating at the BET Awards

As for the big night itself, Tone was most excited about one thing—the performances.

“I’m a performer, so I just can’t wait to see how people reinvent themselves and just how they push the boundaries,” he said. It’s a fitting sentiment from an artist doing exactly that with his own music.

A Voice Finding Its Home

Tone Stith’s red carpet moment captured an artist stepping fully into himself—honoring his roots, trusting his gift, and letting his music reach the people meant to hear it. Faith, freedom, and soul run through every note, and on a night built to celebrate Black excellence, his story felt right at home.

Tone Stith on Freedom, Faith, and Personal Album at 2026 BET Awards was originally published on blackamericaweb.com