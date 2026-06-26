A Fatal Feud Between Mother And Son Garners Split Reactions
As much as we’re taught in the Black community that family should always stick together, many of us can attest to having intense arguments with siblings, cousins, in-laws and especially one or both parents. However, while it’s perfectly understood that we won’t always see eye-to-eye, the path towards overcoming any dispute is what truly tests the love amongst kinfolk.
Sadly, things weren’t able to smooth over in the case of Rochester mom Aneka Connor and her 16-year-old son, Ca’hry Gibson, after a verbal disagreement over a cell phone led to his death and her pleading guilty to manslaughter, reckless endangerment and endangering the welfare of a child.
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Many across the nation have now viewed an unsettling doorbell camera video (seen below), which captured Gibson jumping onto his mom’s car on the morning of October 10, 2025 as she tries to flee the situation, her responding by accelerating the gas at full speed and an off-camera accident that resulted in him succumbing to his injuries one month later on November 7, 2025. Conner was later arrested on December 30, 2025.
The plea deal issued this past Monday (June 22) gives her a sentence of 1-3 years in prison.
More details below on the legal proceedings and why Ca’hry’s dad, Christopher Gibson, believes the sentence is way too short, via Rochester’s 13WHAM ABC:
“‘My son is dead, his mom is in jail and I’ve got to accept that and learn how to live with that,’ Christopher Gibson said outside court after Monday’s hearing.
Moments earlier, Gibson stood before Judge Stephen Miller to deliver a victim impact statement. He expressed disappointment in the promised sentence but also told Connor he forgives her.
‘Just ready to get past all of this,’ Gibson said after court. ‘Can’t get past it without forgiving her. It’s not for her anyway — it’s for me, so I don’t be mad and angry all the time.’
Gibson said he also forgives Miller, who was ‘just doing his job’ as a judge.
‘He made his determination based off of what he’s seen in the video and what happened that day,’ Gibson said.”
Any way you look at it, this is a case where there are simply no winners. Christopher Gibson is delivered crushing news just one day after his first official Father’s Day without his son; Aneka Connor, who seems remorseful almost immediately afterwards, is left with the mental anguish of causing one child’s death while leaving behind her two other children to make sense of it all; Ca’hry Gibson is no longer here after making a fatal mistake that seems so nonsensical when looking back on the details.
Take a look below at how social media reacted from both ends of the spectrum in this truly heartbreaking case of a family feud gone way too far:
1. 1-3 years. For manslaughter of her child. I hope this haunts her everyday of her life. 1-3 years….wow
via @JoBillsFan
2. It sucks because this dad actually seemed genuinely caring and loved his son. And he had him taken from him by his son’s own mother.
via @Zer0_XIII
3. Over a cell phone. So senseless.
via @KeoweeSCgal
4. Hes partially to blame, 😕 you shouldn’t jump on a moving car. Also once he got on the care she shouldn’t have sped off. I think this is a very sad story but its a lesson in everything we do. We have to learn to control our emotions and our actions. May the son rip 🙏🏿 for the mom
via @WYTOTPodcast
5. Yea I genuinely don’t think she realized how fast she was going/what she was doing. Mad and just doing things. This is so so so sad.
via @Ettatorial
6. 😒 I’m trying to see how it’s her fault he jumped on a moving car
via @ISpit_Crack
7. He was on the hood when it was in reverse, u have to change gears and then accelerate 🤦🏾 she had more than enough time to think or instead of drive how about park🤷🏾♂️.
via @solodolotonio86
8. Absolutely disgusting. Lock her up and throw away the keys
via @iheartjpgs
9. Yes, well the kid just maybe should also not have jumped on the car. They are both responsible. But one is no longer with us.
via @Justplainbob1
10. Obviously that man don’t teach his son nothing about respect, accountability or respect for his mom, cause it’s clear he don’t like her… I’m not sure why the emotional response is to jump on a moving car then her response is to drive faster…they both at fault for being dumb
via @im_me_mi
A Fatal Feud Between Mother And Son Garners Split Reactions was originally published on blackamericaweb.com