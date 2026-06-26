JCSU looking to do a special push after Accreditation Update

Source: Boston Globe / Getty

Johnson C. Smith University says it plans to emerge stronger as it works through the second phase of its accreditation probation.

University leaders announced they have implemented 19 new policies aimed at strengthening financial oversight, accountability and internal controls after concerns raised by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC). The accrediting agency cited issues related to financial responsibility, control of finances and oversight of externally funded programs, placing the university on probation for good cause while maintaining its accreditation. (Charlotte Observer)

JCSU officials say the new measures are designed to improve financial operations and ensure long-term compliance ahead of a scheduled accreditation review in 2026. University President Valerie Kinloch has emphasized that the institution remains committed to becoming a top-performing HBCU while continuing to serve students and the Charlotte community. (Johnson C. Smith University)

The university remains fully accredited, meaning students can continue receiving federal financial aid and earning recognized degrees. School leaders describe the probation period as an opportunity to strengthen operations and build a stronger foundation for the future. SACSCOC is expected to review JCSU’s progress during its next evaluation. (WFAE)