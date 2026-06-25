Kash Patel's Girlfriend Alexis Wilkins Sang At Freedom 250

Source: KENT NISHIMURA / Getty

Alexis Wilkins, the girlfriend of FBI Director Kash Patel, who happens to be a country music singer, performed at the Great American State Fair on Wednesday, as part of President Donald Trump’s Freedom 250 celebration, which, as we’ve previously reported, has failed at booking artists who haven’t had active careers in decades, as well as any artists who are still current today.

Still, Wilkins appears to believe she was tapped to kick off the fair because she’s a country music sensation, who has been around “for years,” not because she’s Patel’s boo, which is seemingly the only reason people even know her name. (Seriously, I’ve never read an article about Alexis Wilkins that didn’t begin with, “Kash Patel’s girlfriend Alexis Wilkins.”) And she’s getting really upset at people online who are saying otherwise.

From USA Today:

After content creator Sara Higdon took to X to ask whether “having the FBI director’s girlfriend is getting paid by taxpayers to perform” violates federal ethics law, Wilkins responded to “get a few things straight, because this is long overdue.” “I have been a country music artist for years now. I have had a successful career in both music and commentary/strategy. People don’t get to negate that for clicks or headlines. I was invited to sing this anthem on my own accord, as I have been many other places throughout my career,” she wrote. Wilkins clarified that she did not accept payment to perform at the event and emphasized that the Freedom250 celebration is a fundraising arm that does not rely on taxpayer dollars. The White House has described it as a “public-private partnership.” “Neither UFC nor any National Mall celebrations are ‘taxpayer funded’ (you would think, as a journalist, this would be something she would know or at least look into),” she said of Higdon. “I’m no longer accepting false narratives and total sham accusations that diminish my hard work and earned accomplishments, so please expect this kind of response to continue.”

To be fair, Wilkins is probably right that her being booked for Trump’s multi-day MAGA rally disguised as a celebration of America’s birthday wasn’t a federal ethics violation. Of course, to be equally fair, Patel has had FBI SWAT teams taking her to get her hair done and to other gigs of hers, like they were her personal valet, so, I mean, it’s understandable that people think her getting gigs at the White House is part of the special treatment she gets just for being on the FBI director’s arm.

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Also, come on, now — she has to know she was only on that stage because of who she’s dating, right?

I mean, if Wilkins is the next big country star, why did it take so long for her to be announced as a performer for Trump’s extrava-MAGA event? Why wasn’t she named as a performer from the start, when Young MC, Bret Michaels, half of Milli Vanilli and the rest of the who’s who of “who?” were all declining to take part in it? Wilkins got a late booking on the same stage that, basically, only Vanilla Ice agreed to perform on — and we’re to believe that’s because she’s just so popular and accomplished?

Look, it’s fine if Wilkins is using her boyfriend and his position to give her career a boost, but let’s not be delusional about it.

What am I even saying? Delusion is the MAGA way.

SEE ALSO:

Kash Patel Has Turned The FBI Into His Girlfriend’s Personal Chauffeur Service



Black Artists Are Pulling Out Of Trump’s Freedom 250 Concert





Kash Patel’s Girlfriend Sang At Freedom 250, And She Seems To Think She Got Booked On Merit was originally published on newsone.com