We have a set interim Mayor for Lyles

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CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte City Council has selected Rob Harrington to serve as the city’s interim mayor, filling the vacancy left by outgoing Mayor Vi Lyles, who announced she will step down on June 30. Council members made the decision Monday evening after reviewing a field of more than 100 applicants seeking the position. (Axios)

Harrington, president of the North Carolina Bar Association and a longtime civic leader in Charlotte, will become the city’s 60th mayor and serve the remaining 18 months of Lyles’ term. He is expected to officially take office on July 1. According to reports, Harrington told council members his priorities include strengthening collaboration at City Hall and helping guide Charlotte through a period of rapid growth. (Axios)

Lyles, Charlotte’s first Black female mayor, announced earlier this year that she would resign before the end of her term after serving the city since 2017. Her departure triggered a highly competitive selection process as council searched for a leader to guide North Carolina’s largest city until the next mayoral election in 2027. (Axios)

For residents across Charlotte, the appointment marks the beginning of a new chapter in city leadership as officials continue to tackle issues ranging from growth and transportation to public safety and economic development. (Axios)