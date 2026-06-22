The Fire in Mint hill caused A lot of Damage

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MINT HILL, N.C. (AP) — Firefighters battled a heavy residential fire in a Mint Hill neighborhood Monday as crews worked to contain flames and prevent the blaze from spreading to nearby homes. Emergency responders arrived to find thick smoke and intense flames coming from the structure, prompting a large response from multiple fire units.

Officials said firefighters launched an aggressive attack on the fire while conducting searches and ensuring neighboring residents remained safe. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and authorities have not released information regarding any injuries.

Residents in the area reported seeing large plumes of smoke rising above the neighborhood as emergency vehicles lined nearby streets. Fire crews remained on scene for several hours extinguishing hot spots and assessing damage to the home.

Officials are reminding residents to check smoke alarms regularly, review family emergency plans and report any signs of fire immediately. Investigators are expected to determine what sparked the blaze in the coming days.

For 105.3 RNB, we’ll continue to follow this story and provide updates as more information becomes available from Mint Hill fire officials and emergency management authorities.