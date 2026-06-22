Carolina Brings in a Sea of Fans for Rally

Source: Brian Babineau / Getty

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A sea of red and black filled the streets of downtown Raleigh as hundreds of thousands of Carolina Hurricanes fans celebrated the franchise’s first Stanley Cup championship since 2006. Supporters lined parade routes, packed rally areas and proudly waved Hurricanes flags as players and coaches brought the Stanley Cup home to North Carolina. (AP News)

The Hurricanes ended a 20-year championship drought by defeating the Vegas Golden Knights in six games, capturing the second Stanley Cup title in franchise history. The victory marks one of the biggest moments in North Carolina sports history and has energized hockey fans across the Carolinas. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Officials estimated more than 150,000 fans attended the celebration, with some reports placing the crowd above 180,000, making it one of the largest events ever held in Raleigh. Head coach Rod Brind’Amour, who captained the Hurricanes during their 2006 championship run, thanked fans for their unwavering support. Team captain Jordan Staal also praised the passionate “Caniacs” who stood by the team throughout its championship journey. (NHL)

For 105.3 RNB, this championship celebration proves that hockey fever is alive and well in the Carolinas as the Hurricanes bring the Stanley Cup back home for the first time in two decades. (wbtv.com)