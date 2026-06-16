The Court settle with LaMelo Ball for Fan Injury

Source: Kara Durrette / Getty

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball has reached a settlement in a lawsuit filed by the family of a young fan who alleged Ball’s vehicle ran over and broke his foot outside Spectrum Center following a team event in October 2023. Terms of the settlement were not publicly disclosed.

The lawsuit was filed by the mother of Angell Joseph, who claimed her son suffered serious injuries after approaching Ball’s vehicle for an autograph following the Hornets’ “Purple and Teal Day at the Hive” event. The family alleged Ball drove away in a reckless manner, causing the injury.

Ball denied the allegations throughout the legal proceedings. Court records show the case was headed toward trial this month after the family reportedly sought millions in damages. The Charlotte Hornets were previously dismissed from the lawsuit, leaving Ball as the remaining defendant.

The settlement brings an end to a closely watched case that drew significant attention across Charlotte and the NBA community. Neither Ball’s representatives nor the family immediately commented on the agreement.