Charlotte’s Caribbean Carnival Returns

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CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — After a two-year absence, Caribbean Carnival celebrations are making a return to Charlotte as local business owner Elvado Laing launches the inaugural Queen City Caribbean Carnival, set for June 25-28 in Uptown Charlotte. The event aims to revive a tradition that previously drew thousands of attendees before ending its four-year run in 2024. (Charlotte Observer)

Laing, co-owner of the reggae-themed nightlife venue The Reggae Lounge, says the festival is designed to celebrate the region’s rapidly growing Caribbean population while showcasing the culture’s music, food, dance, and history. Mecklenburg County’s Caribbean population has grown by more than 113% over the past decade, according to Census data. (Charlotte Observer)

The four-day celebration will feature parties, cultural events, and a masquerade parade through Uptown Charlotte, with organizers expecting visitors from across the Southeast. Supporters say the carnival could provide a major economic and cultural boost for the city while creating new opportunities for local businesses and creators. (Charlotte Observer)

Organizers hope the event becomes an annual staple and further highlights Charlotte’s growing diversity and Caribbean influence. (Charlotte Observer)