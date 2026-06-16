Listen Live
Close
Local

10 Address Black Political Caucus, Who will be Next

Published on June 15, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1053rnb app
North Carolina Prepares For Upcoming Midterm Elections
Source: Sean Rayford / Getty

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The race to become Charlotte’s next interim mayor continues to take shape after 10 candidates appeared before members of the Black Political Caucus of Charlotte-Mecklenburg on Sunday, making their case for why they should lead the city following Mayor Vi Lyles’ planned resignation on June 30. (https://www.wbtv.com)

According to reports, 114 people applied for the position, though only eligible candidates will move forward in the selection process. The candidates who spoke included community leaders, business professionals, attorneys, elected officials, and former public servants. Among those addressing the caucus were James Mitchell, Caleb Theodros, Harold Cogdell, Carrie Cook, Mike Evans, and Robert Harrington. (https://www.wbtv.com)

The Black Political Caucus is expected to play a significant role in the process, with political observers noting that its endorsement could influence members of the Charlotte City Council as they prepare to select an interim mayor. Council members are expected to make their appointment later this month. (https://www.wbtv.com)

More from 105.3 RnB
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar

105.3 RnB

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close