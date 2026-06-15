We Ain’t The Ones To Gossip But… Kim Wayans Spills On ‘Scary Movie’, Benita Butrell’s Pop Culture Impact, Her New Youtube Series, ‘Pariah’ & More

We ain’t the ones to gossip but…

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After nearly 40 years in showbiz, legendary comedian Kim Wayans is funnier than ever with a hit movie in theaters, new Youtube series, and indelible legacy that grows more iconic by the social media trend.

What started with culture-shifting sketch comedy series In Living Color evolved into a history-making Wayans family renaissance that continued with Kim finally joining Shawn and Marlon in the Scary Movie franchise.

Source: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

When asked why her Scary Movie debut took so long, Kim joked that we should direct that question to her brothers, Shawn, Marlon, and Keenen.

“When you talk to the brothers, ask them why is Kim just getting her invitation now, OK? Get Marlon, Keenen, and Shawn on the phone and ask them (laughs).” “You know, I love working with my brothers and it’s true, we grew up together so we do know each other and have a particular comedic dynamic between us, especially Marlon and I.” “We’d love to go toe to toe and see who can be the most desperate, you know, who can pull the bigger laugh by doing something so outrageous and that’s a fun thing we like to do together.”

The hilariously raunchy ‘rebootquel’ made its long-awaited return with an impressive $55 million debut at the box office, marking the biggest opening in franchise history.

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Check out the trailer below:

Directed by Michael Tiddes and produced by Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans, Keenen Ivory Wayans, Craig Wayans, and Rick Alvarez, Scary Movie (6) is yet another reminder of how bankable the Wayans family continues to be three decades later.

Radiating with her signature charm, Kim opened up about her family’s legacy, undeniable impact on new-age social media comedy, underrated coming-of-age drama Pariah, and more in our interview you can check out below:

And, as an added bonus, you can grab FREE tickets to see Scary Movie here!

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Scary Movie is now playing in theaters everywhere!

The post We Ain’t The Ones To Gossip But… Kim Wayans Spills On ‘Scary Movie’, Benita Butrell’s Pop Culture Impact, Her New Youtube Series, ‘Pariah’ & More appeared first on Bossip.

We Ain’t The Ones To Gossip But… Kim Wayans Spills On ‘Scary Movie’, Benita Butrell’s Pop Culture Impact, Her New Youtube Series, ‘Pariah’ & More was originally published on bossip.com