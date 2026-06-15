Da Brat Has Always Been That Girl — And Here Are Looks That Prove It

Source: Getty

Da Brat recently blessed our timelines with a video, reminding fans and followers that she’s always been that girl.

In the clip, the rapper appears to be backstage getting her makeup done before an appearance. Rocking a body-hugging denim look complete with a fitted peplum top and matching jeans, Da Brat looked good. Her body was bodying, her curves were curving, and her red natural hairstyle gave the entire look a playful, youthful vibe.

Da Brat jokingly captioned the post, “Why are people reposting this?”

Fans immediately flooded the comments with praise. One follower wrote, “Brat always was that girl any way she wanted to dress it up.” Another declared, “U really dat girl.” Even actress Taraji P. Henson jumped into the conversation, commenting, “Now Brat!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! YOU KNOW DAMN WELL WHY,” while Da Brat’s wife, Jesseca ‘Judy’ Harris-Dupart, kept it simple: “WIFE APPROVED (I took the video).”

Braids, Beauty, & Bold Style: Da Brat Has Always Been That Girl

Let’s be real: Da Brat has always been that girl. She remains one of the most recognizable women in hip-hop, bringing her signature Atlanta swagger, fearless fashion choices, and undeniable flow to every era of her career. While fans first fell in love with her bars, they’ve never ignored the fact that she’s been serving beauty, confidence, and body right alongside them.

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Her recent video isn’t the only time she’s been serving the girls. From red carpets to social media moments, Da Brat has consistently slayed in a tomboy- fashion girl style.

Keep scrolling for a few of our favorite Da Brat beauty and fashion moments.