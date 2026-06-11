Druski Joins Cast Of Baseball-Themed Rom-Com 'The Catch' Led By Emma Stone & Chris Pine

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In between dropping skits that has social media dubbing him a cultural anthropologist, Druski has been steadily stacking up his IMDb credits.

Now he’s joining the cast of Universal’s latest romantic comedy, The Catch.

Druski’s got some Hollywood heavy hitters at the top of the call sheet with Chris Pine and Emma Stone leading the cast. Dave McRary, Stone’s husband, is the director, and it’s set to hit theaters on May 21, 2027.

Few details are known about the film, but it will center around baseball and is inspired by the romantic comedies of the 1980s and 1990s.

“While details are being kept under wraps, sources say the film is a baseball rom-com in the vein of Bull Durham and Notting Hill. Sources say Druski will play Stone’s security guard,” writes Deadline.

The original spec script was written by Patrick Kang and Michael Levin, but the most recent draft was written by Jen Statsky and Travis Helwig.

As a married couple, Stone and McRary have worked together on several projects through their Fruit Tree production company, and it just adds another to the growing list. Producing alongside them is Ali Herting, while Shawn Levy and Dan Levine are producing through 21 Laps. Michael H. Weber is also credited as one of the film’s producers.

Druski’s big-picture role is just another testament to his ability to turn online popularity into a career. After a guest spot on Black-ish, the Atlanta-born comedian’s first major credit came in 2023’s Praise This, which was led by Chloe Bailey and also starred Quavo.

With his Hollywood dreams being realized, he’s also taken on the gig of hosting the 2026 BET Awards. Ahead of the 25th ceremony in June 28, Druski spoke about the honor of hosting a show he watched as a kid.

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“I grew up watching the BET Awards,” Druski said in a statement. “To know the comedic legends that hosted before me set the bar so high, I’m just grateful to be a part of the history. But I’m still bringing my brand of comedy to the stage.”

See social media’s reaction to Druski’s new role below.