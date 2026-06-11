Source: Streeter Lecka / Getty

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education has approved a new student free-speech policy that will take effect this fall, following a 7-2 vote after months of discussion and public input.

Supporters of the policy say it reinforces students’ First Amendment rights while providing clearer guidelines for how expression is handled on school campuses. The measure includes protections for student speech while maintaining limits on conduct that disrupts learning, threatens safety or violates the rights of others.

“Students do not shed their constitutional rights at the schoolhouse gates,” board members said during discussions, echoing a longstanding principle established by the U.S. Supreme Court.

The policy comes amid growing national debates over student expression, school discipline and the role of public education in addressing controversial topics. Advocates argue the updated language offers greater clarity for students, parents and educators navigating those issues.

Opponents raised concerns about potential challenges in enforcing the policy consistently across the district’s schools.

District leaders said training and guidance will be provided to administrators and staff before the policy takes effect for the 2026-27 school year.

The vote makes Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools one of the latest districts to revisit student speech policies as schools nationwide continue to balance constitutional protections with maintaining productive learning environments.